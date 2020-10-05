The Spun

NFL Issues A Stern Threat To Teams After Recent Issues

The NFL has already weathered a COVID-19 outbreak within one of its teams and has dealt with other positive tests around the league. The league doesn’t want things to get out of hand though.

Throughout the first few weeks of the season, the NFL has been warning teams about the consequences of not complying with COVID-19 safety measures. Fines have been handed out, but there are still ongoing issues.

Well, the league has now sent out another stern memo, threatening not just more fines but draft pick penalties and even possible game forfeitures if teams don’t do as they are told.

“Simply put, compliance is mandatory,” the memo reads. “Now is the time to recommit ourselves to our protocols and best practices for the duration of the season.”

The league has to talk tough. The question is, will it really act and hand down some of these harsher penalties?

Time will tell, but hopefully teams and players will get the message and shape up before things get to that point.


