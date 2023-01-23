NFL World Wants Prominent Referee To Be Fired

(Photo by Larry French/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys are trailing the San Francisco 49ers, 16-12, late in the fourth quarter on Sunday evening.

Dallas fans are not happy with the officiating crew, led by Bill Vinovich.

Many fans have been taking to social media to complain about the officiating crew. They've seen enough from Vinovich, who's made some questionable calls over the years.

NFL fans are not happy.

"Bill Vinovich should be banned from the NFL," one fan wrote.

"I can’t stand Bill Vinovich," another fan added.

"BILL VINOVICH STILL HAS A JOB?!" another fan wrote on social media.

Vinovich is at least in good company among his colleagues, as NFL fans take to social media to push for a prominent referee's firing every week.

The Cowboys and the 49ers are playing on FOX.