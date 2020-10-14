NFL Announces A Decision On This Year’s Pro Bowl

There will be no Pro Bowl in 2021, the NFL announced this afternoon while hinting at alternate plans for the annual offseason showcase.

With the reality of COVID-19, it just doesn’t make sense to hold the Pro Bowl as scheduled. Rosters for the game will still be determined by players, coaches and fan voting and will be revealed in December.

Instead of playing an actual game, the league will be creating “a variety of engaging activities to replace the Pro Bowl.”

“This virtual recognition of the season’s finest players will provide fans the opportunity to celebrate the accomplishments of their favorite stars,” the league said.

Personally, we don’t mind if the NFL scrapped the Pro Bowl in general moving forward, but they have made it clear they won’t be taking that route.

The game will be back in 2022 and held in Las Vegas, per the league’s press release today.