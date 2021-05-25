NFL Makes Decision On Fans Attendance At Training Camp

Fans of the NFL missed out on the full experience of the season in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the league appears to be doing its best to get fans back and connected to the sport ahead of the 2021 campaign.

On Tuesday, the NFL informed all 32 teams that every organization will be permitted to host fans at training camp this summer, provided that the clubs adhere to state and local guidelines. 29 of the 32 clubs open their training camps on July 27 (the Dallas Cowboys, Pittsburgh Steelers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers open earlier), which gives the league just over two months to figure out a plan.

At this point, the NFL is targeting a July 31 date to officially welcome fans back to training camp. However, there are likely to be a few adjustments in place in order to limit the normal interactions between fans and players.

“It won’t likely look exactly the same as a normal training camp as far as proximity to players and autographs and some of the other things,” NFL executive vice president of club business and league events Peter O’Reilly said, via Kevin Seifert of ESPN. “But we’re excited to be able to communicate that fans will be able to enjoy an accessible part of the calendar.”

According to O’Reilly, the NFL is still in negotiations with the NFL Players Association on a precise training camp protocol.

The NFL also reported that 30 of the league’s 32 teams have received approval from state and local governments to open their stadiums at full capacity when the season begins this fall. Only the Denver Broncos and the Indianapolis Colts have yet to be given the go ahead to open their doors all the way for the start of the season.

It’s encouraging to see the NFL return to business as (almost) usual, so hopefully the league can continue to move forward safely and bring professional football back in a big way later this year.