NFL Defensive Coordinator Reportedly Fired Monday

Matt Rhule isn't the only notable coach out on Monday afternoon.

The Carolina Panthers fired their head coach on Monday morning, less than 24 hours after the team's loss to the San Francisco 49ers, which dropped them to 1-4 on the year.

Rhule is not the only big name out in Carolina, though.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Panthers have also fired their defensive coordinator.

"Panthers defensive coordinator Phil Snow has been fired. So not just Matt Rhule, but his defensive coordinator, as well," Rapoport reported.

The Panthers have been arguably the worst team in the NFL so far this season.

It's not surprising at all to see owner David Tepper make sweeping changes to the team.