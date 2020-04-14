ESPN, NFL Network Reportedly Make Decision On Pick Tipping

Over the last few years, there’s been some push and pull between networks and their top reporters, and leagues like the NBA and NFL on pick tipping during drafts. ESPN and the NFL Network have now reportedly come to a decision on the upcoming 2020 NFL Draft.

With the event being held virtually, you could see a scenario where NFL reporters are more emboldened to “spoil” picks. The most tapped in reporters often get tips on which players are set to be picked before they’re announced. That means anyone on Twitter often finds out picks before they’re announced at the podium.

The networks and leagues have tried to limit that in recent years. It hasn’t been particularly effective, especially on the NBA side. Insider Adrian Wojnarowski got past the limited mandate by tweeting things like “Memphis is locked in on selecting Jaren Jackson Jr., league sources tell ESPN.”

We’ll see if Adam Schefter, Ian Rapoport, and the other NFL insiders at ESPN and the NFL Network do the same. If not, you’ll probably see some at networks not carrying live draft coverage fill that void. It is very unlikely that we won’t have an idea of how this year’s NFL Draft is playing out before the live announcements.

ESPN and NFL Network say they will NOT allow their reporters to tip picks in advance during NFL Draft coverage. 'We feel very strongly about that," says NFL Network's Mark Quenzel on conference call. — Michael McCarthy (@MMcCarthyREV) April 14, 2020

The 2020 NFL Draft was set to take place on the Las Vegas Strip, celebrating the Raiders’ move to the Sin City. For obvious reasons, that is no longer happening. Per Michael McCarthy, the city could get the chance again in 2021, if the current health crisis is under control by next April of course.

He also has more details on how the draft itself will be conducted.

ESPN producers + directors will maintain social distancing of 6 feet apart, and wear masks, while producing NFL Draft coverage. All coaches will be outfitted with home cameras. NFL's Roger Goodell to announce picks from home. "It's damn complicated," said ESPN's Seth Markman. — Michael McCarthy (@MMcCarthyREV) April 14, 2020

Goodell will announce picks, as usual. Coaches will be brought in for interviews. There will also be nearly 60 projected high draft picks who will be involved in the virtual draft process.

It certainly won’t be the same as it usually is, but at least we’ll get a sports event in some form later this month.