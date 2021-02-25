ESPN Reportedly Decides On New Host Of The NFL Draft

Mike Greenberg wears many hats for ESPN. He’s adding another this spring: NFL Draft host.

Last year, the virtual NFL Draft was hosted by another do-it-all figure for the network: Trey Wingo. He left the network late last year, after a stint hosting a radio show with Mike Golic.

Greenberg is an experienced host, especially when it comes to football-centric programming, and is one of ESPN’s highest-paid personalities. It isn’t a huge surprise that he gets the nod here, for what is probably the biggest offseason NFL event for the network.

New York Post sports media insider Andrew Marchand broke the Greenberg news this afternoon. According to Richard Deitsch, the first day of the broadcast, which covers the first round, will also feature Booger McFarland, Mel Kiper Jr., Louis Riddick, Suzy Kolber, Chris Mortensen, and Adam Schefter.

Mike Greenberg will be the host of the NFL Draft for ESPN, The Post has learned. Story in a bit. — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) February 25, 2021

The Mike Greenberg-led NFL Draft broadcast on ESPN isn’t the only one on the Disney family of networks. Over on ABC, Rece Davis will once again host the more college-centric broadcast.

Rece Davis will host the ABC college focused, as he has done the past couple of years. — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) February 25, 2021

The 2021 NFL Draft begins on Thursday, April 29, and run through Saturday, May 1. This year’s event will be held in Cleveland.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have the No. 1 pick in the draft this year. New head coach Urban Meyer and his team are widely expected to select Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who is considered the most sure-fire player at the position since Andrew Luck.