The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

ESPN Reportedly Decides On New Host Of The NFL Draft

A general view of the stage at the NFL Draft.ARLINGTON, TX - APRIL 26: A video board displays the text "ON THE CLOCK" for the New England Patriots during the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft at AT&T Stadium on April 26, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Mike Greenberg wears many hats for ESPN. He’s adding another this spring: NFL Draft host.

Last year, the virtual NFL Draft was hosted by another do-it-all figure for the network: Trey Wingo. He left the network late last year, after a stint hosting a radio show with Mike Golic.

Greenberg is an experienced host, especially when it comes to football-centric programming, and is one of ESPN’s highest-paid personalities. It isn’t a huge surprise that he gets the nod here, for what is probably the biggest offseason NFL event for the network.

New York Post sports media insider Andrew Marchand broke the Greenberg news this afternoon. According to Richard Deitsch, the first day of the broadcast, which covers the first round, will also feature Booger McFarland, Mel Kiper Jr., Louis Riddick, Suzy Kolber, Chris Mortensen, and Adam Schefter.

The Mike Greenberg-led NFL Draft broadcast on ESPN isn’t the only one on the Disney family of networks. Over on ABC, Rece Davis will once again host the more college-centric broadcast.

The 2021 NFL Draft begins on Thursday, April 29, and run through Saturday, May 1. This year’s event will be held in Cleveland.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have the No. 1 pick in the draft this year. New head coach Urban Meyer and his team are widely expected to select Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who is considered the most sure-fire player at the position since Andrew Luck.


About Dan Lyons

Dan is an Editor at The Spun.