Todd McShay Names 1 WR To Watch In The NFL Draft

The 2020 NFL Draft was absolutely loaded with wide receiver talent, with six players going in the first round, all between the 12th and 25th picks. We may not have that many in the first round this season, but it is expected to be pretty stocked once again.

For the second-straight season, the Alabama Crimson Tide are expected to have two first-round receivers. Heisman winner DeVonta Smith and teammate Jaylen Waddle can probably be penciled in to the first round. LSU’s Ja’Marr Chase, who opted out of the 2019 season, is likely the favorite to be the top receiver selected.

There are guys below those three who will make plenty of noise as well. Among them is a small-conference star, Western Michigan’s D’Wayne Eskridge, who is reportedly turning heads in Mobile, Ala. during Senior Bowl practice.

ESPN’s Todd McShay called the Broncos standout “a name to know.” He calls him a “potential top-50 pick” in April’s 2021 NFL Draft based on what he’s done in college and how he’s looked this week.

Western Michigan WR D’Wayne Eskridge is a name to get to know. He’s eating some really good DBs alive during practice today. He’s a potential top-50 pick in another loaded WR Class. pic.twitter.com/R8n30VH9XV — Todd McShay (@McShay13) January 26, 2021

D’Wayne Eskridge was a pretty productive five-year player at Western Michigan, returning in 2020 after going down with a broken collarbone in 2019. That limited him to just four games last season. It may have worked out though, because 2020 was his best season by a good margin, and likely put him squarely on the NFL Draft radar.

In just six games this season, Eskridge was electric, catching 33 passes for 768 yards and eight touchdowns. He was good for over 23 yards per catch. At 5-foot-9, he’s a smaller receiver, but we’ve seen guys of his stature find a lot of success in the NFL when put into the right roles.

In his college career, the Indiana native caught 121 passes for 2,244 yards and 15 touchdowns.