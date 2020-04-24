3 Favorites Named For No. 1 Pick In The 2021 NFL Draft

This year’s NFL Draft quarterback class is an impressive one so far. Joe Burrow went No. 1 to the Cincinnati Bengals, Tua Tagovailoa and Justin Herbert went back-to-back at No. 5 and 6 to the Miami Dolphins and Los Angeles Chargers, and Jordan Love was perhaps the most shocking pick of the first round, going to the Green Bay Packers at No. 26, after the team traded up.

Next year’s could be even better. Clemson star Trevor Lawrence is considered the biggest can’t miss prospect in years. Justin Fields of Ohio State is right there with him.

We already have odds on who will be following up Joe Burrow as the 2021 NFL Draft’s No. 1 pick. As you could probably guess, Lawrence is a solid favorite. The Tigers QB looks like he was created in a lab by NFL general managers.

He’s followed by Fields, who enters his second season as starter. He began his career at Georgia, before transferring ahead of last season. The player with the third best odds is Oregon star offensive tackle Penei Sewell. We’re on a recent run of quarterbacks going No. 1 overall, but as last night’s first round showed, offensive tackles are also extremely valuable.

MGM already has a market up for 2021 No. 1 overall draft pick. Favorites are: * Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence -250

* Ohio State QB Justin Fields +350

* Oregon OT Penei Sewell +500 — Adam Levitan (@adamlevitan) April 24, 2020

Nine of the last 12 No. 1 picks have been quarterbacks. The last non-QB to receive the honor was Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett in 2017. He remains a cornerstone piece for the Cleveland Browns.

The last offensive tackle to go No. 1 was Kansas City Chiefs’ offensive tackle Eric Fisher in 2013.

Lawrence took over as Clemson’s starter a few weeks into the 2018 season, and led the Tigers to a national championship as a true freshman. Last season, he had some consistency issues early on, but wound up improving in just about every major statistical marker, throwing for 3,665 yards, 36 touchdowns, and eight interceptions on 65.8-percent completions. He averaged nine yards per attempt, and was dangerous on the ground as well, rushing for 563 yards and nine scores.

Fields was similarly impressive for the Buckeyes, throwing for 3,273 yards, 41 touchdowns, and three interceptions, completing 67.2-percent of his throws for 9.2 yards per attempt. He ran for 484 yards and 10 touchdowns.

The first two teams with a need at quarterback in next year’s draft should be very, very happy.

[Adam Levitan]