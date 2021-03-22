NFL Draft Analyst Names His Sleeper Player In This Class

We know who the top prospects of the 2021 NFL Draft are (looking at you Trevor Lawrence and Justin Fields). But what about the “sleeper” players in this year’s draft class? NFL Draft analyst Matt Miller has one in mind.

Miller believes former Notre Dame tight end Tommy Tremble has star potential written all over him. He’d strongly advise teams to take a chance on the prospect in day two or three of the upcoming draft.

“If I could take one player from Day 2 -3 and attach my name to them as ‘my guy,’ it would be Notre Dame tight end Tommy Tremble,” Miller tweeted on Monday. “Dude is SO talented. Will be much more impactful in the NFL than he was in college.”

Tremble was quiet in his two years with the Fighting Irish, combining for just 401 yards and four touchdowns on 35 receptions. But he could be a steal come NFL Draft time.

It’s hard not to notice Tommy Tremble’s size. He’s 6-foot-4 and checks in just under 250 pounds. He won’t have a tough time with the size and strength of the NFL.

Tremble’s lack of production at Notre Dame is a concern, but he excels in run-blocking schemes. Matt Miller believes he can make a much larger impact in the NFL compared to college football. We’ll have to wait to find out.

If Tremble tests well, he could sneak his way up to the third round of the upcoming 2021 NFL Draft.