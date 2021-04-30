The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

The 10 Best Players Available For Day 2 Of The 2021 NFL Draft

2021 NFL Draft prospect Asante Samuel Jr. lined up against Louisville.LOUISVILLE, KY - SEPTEMBER 29: Asante Samuel Jr. #26 of the Florida State Seminoles has words with a Louisville Cardinals player in the second quarter of the game at Cardinal Stadium on September 29, 2018 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

The first round of the 2021 NFL Draft is officially in the books, but there’s still plenty of talent remaining on the board.

One of the biggest surprises from the first round was that Notre Dame linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah went undrafted. He’s a unique talent who has elite sideline-to-sideline speed.

Owusu-Koramoah isn’t the only first-round prospect who’s available on Day 2 of the draft. Wide receivers Elijah Moore and Terrace Marshall are still on the board, so any team with a need at wideout should target them early in the second round.

There are also a few marquee offensive lineman on the board, such as Teven Jenkins and Dillon Radunz. Some analysts thought Jenkins would be a late first-round pick.

Here are the 10 best prospects on the board heading into Day 2:

  1. Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Notre Dame linebacker
  2. Trevon Moehrig, TCU safety
  3. Elijah Moore, Ole Miss wide receiver
  4. Terrace Marshall, LSU wide receiver
  5. Teven Jenkins, Oklahoma State offensive tackle
  6. Christian Barmore, Alabama defensive tackle
  7. Azeez Ojulari, Georgia outside linebacker
  8. Levi Onwuzurike, Washington defensive tackle
  9. Asante Samuel Jr., Florida State cornerback
  10. Dillon Radunz, North Dakota State offensive tackle

Barmore was originally projected to go in the first round, but concerns about his character made him slide down the board. He should come off the board fairly early tonight though.

As for Samuel, he should provide an immediate boost to any secondary. After all, he’s the son of a former All-Pro cornerback.

Day 2 of the 2021 NFL Draft will officially start at 7 p.m. ET, as coverage will be available on ABC, ESPN, NFL Network.


About Chris Rosvoglou

Chris is a writer at The Spun.