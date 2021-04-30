The 10 Best Players Available For Day 2 Of The 2021 NFL Draft

The first round of the 2021 NFL Draft is officially in the books, but there’s still plenty of talent remaining on the board.

One of the biggest surprises from the first round was that Notre Dame linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah went undrafted. He’s a unique talent who has elite sideline-to-sideline speed.

Owusu-Koramoah isn’t the only first-round prospect who’s available on Day 2 of the draft. Wide receivers Elijah Moore and Terrace Marshall are still on the board, so any team with a need at wideout should target them early in the second round.

There are also a few marquee offensive lineman on the board, such as Teven Jenkins and Dillon Radunz. Some analysts thought Jenkins would be a late first-round pick.

Here are the 10 best prospects on the board heading into Day 2:

Barmore was originally projected to go in the first round, but concerns about his character made him slide down the board. He should come off the board fairly early tonight though.

As for Samuel, he should provide an immediate boost to any secondary. After all, he’s the son of a former All-Pro cornerback.

Day 2 of the 2021 NFL Draft will officially start at 7 p.m. ET, as coverage will be available on ABC, ESPN, NFL Network.