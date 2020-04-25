NFL Draft Grades: Evaluating Picks From All 32 Teams

The 2020 NFL Draft has come to a close. While most of the headlines understandably come from Thursday night’s first round, plenty of valuable playmakers will come from every single round of this draft.
The usual suspects have had very productive NFL Draft weeks once again. The Baltimore Ravens continue to be the masters of this event, adding valuable pieces to the best team of the 2019 regular season. The San Francisco 49ers could be primed for a return to the Super Bowl, and the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs have done well despite picking at the end of the first round.
Other teams haven’t been as lucky. Fans of big franchises like the Green Bay Packers and Philadelphia Eagles have been very underwhelmed by the results this week. Of course, we won’t know how this NFL Draft actually looks until players get on the field, whenever that is.
After seven full rounds and many hours of NFL Draft action, we have grades for all 32 teams. We’ve listed the teams alphabetically.
War Room 2.0 pic.twitter.com/aCh3GYPVCG
— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) April 24, 2020
Arizona Cardinals: B+
Rd. 1, Pick 8: Clemson LB Isaiah Simmons
Rd. 3, Pick 72: Houston OT Josh Jones
Rd. 4, Pick 114: Utah DT Leki Fotu
Rd. 4, Pick 131: LSU DT Rashard Lawrence
Rd. 6, Pick 202: Cal LB Evan Weaver
Rd. 7, Pick 222. Arizona State RB Eno Benjamin
Simmons, a defensive star for the Clemson Tigers who excelled at every position from edge rusher to cornerback, should bring similar versatility to a Cardinals defense that needed work to match Kliff Kingsbury’s offense. Quality interior defensive lineman like Fotu and Lawrence should help open things up for superstar edge rusher Chandler Jones, and the dynamic Simmons. Arizona looks like it should become one of the most fun teams in the league, and helped themselves in the NFL Draft.
No better welcome to Atlanta for @ajterrell_8 than a welcome from @MichaelVick. pic.twitter.com/o2qiHlz7RS
— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) April 24, 2020
Atlanta Falcons: C+
Rd. 1, Pick 16: Clemson CB A.J. Terrell
Rd. 2, Pick 47: Auburn EDGE Marlon Davidson
Rd. 3, Pick 78: Temple C Matt Hennessy
Rd. 4, Pick 119: Fresno State LB Mykal Walker
Rd. 4, Pick 134: Cal S Jaylinn Hawkins
Rd. 7, Pick 228: Syracuse P Sterling Hofrichter
The Falcons needed to go defense first, and to their credit they’ve done that. Terrell seems like a big stretch mid-way through the first round. The Clemson corner had a nice career, but got abused by LSU’s wide receivers during the national championship game, which is not a great sign for his ability against NFL talent. The second pick of Auburn’s dynamic pass rusher Davidson should help matters though, while Hawkins is a versatile addition to the secondary.
The Ravens’ running back room:
-Mark Ingram: 3 Pro Bowls
-J.K. Dobbins: Ohio State’s single-season rushing record
-Gus Edwards: Produced over 700 yards rushing and 5 yards per carry past 2 years
-Justice Hill: Fastest RB at 2019 combinehttps://t.co/Cb3YxI06Mr
— Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) April 25, 2020
Baltimore Ravens: A
Rd. 1, Pick 28: LSU LB Patrick Queen
Rd. 2, Pick 55: Ohio State RB J.K. Dobbins
Rd. 3, Pick 71: Texas A&M DT Justin Madubuike
Rd. 3, Pick 92: Texas WR Devin Duvernay
Rd. 3, Pick 98: Ohio State LB Malik Harrison
Rd. 3, Pick 106: Mississippi State OG Tyre Phillips
Rd. 4, Pick 143: Michigan OG Ben Bredeson
Rd. 5, Pick 170: Texas Tech DT Broderick Washington
Rd. 6, Pick 201: SMU WR James Proche
Rd. 7, Pick 219: Iowa S Geno Stone
The Ravens are so, so good at this every year. Patrick Queen and Malik Harrison could be two new long-term weapons at linebacker for Baltimore, and Dobbins could be the heir apparent feature back, if Mark Ingram starts to slow down. His fall to No. 55 was a real surprise. Devin Duvernay could be a nice downfield weapon for Lamar Jackson as well.
The Bills have selected QB Jake Fromm out of Georgia with the 167th overall selection of the #NFLDraft.
During a three-year career at Georgia, Fromm went 621-of-982 for 8,224 passing yards and 78 touchdowns, while only throwing 18 interceptions. pic.twitter.com/CvQ82GVnWR
— Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) April 25, 2020
Buffalo Bills: B
Rd. 2, Pick 54: Iowa DE A.J. Epenesa
Rd. 3, Pick 86: Utah RB Zack Moss
Rd. 4, Pick 128: UCF WR Gabriel Davis
Rd. 5, Pick 167: Georgia QB Jake Fromm
Rd. 6, Pick 188: Georgia Southern K Tyler Bass
Rd. 6, Pick 207: Oregon State WR Isaiah Hodgins
Rd. 7, Pick 239: Pitt CB Dane Jackson
For a team without a first-round pick this year, the Buffalo Bills had themselves a very solid draft. A.J. Epenesa was a borderline first-round talent, who fell because of some iffy measurables at the combine. He plays much faster than that, and was a hugely productive pass rusher as a Hawkeye. Zack Moss should be an immediate asset to the very strong rushing attack, and Gabriel Davis is a legitimate downfield threat for Josh Allen. The fifth round selection of Jake Fromm is an interesting one. His arm talent questions would seemingly make him incongruous with the Josh Allen, downfield passing offense, but the Bills thought he had too strong a pedigree to pass up at the No. 167 spot.
Derrick Brown is the Panthers 6th top-10 pick in the last 20 seasons.
The previous five have been named a 1st-Team All-Pro in their career. pic.twitter.com/xo0GAxDVPr
— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) April 24, 2020
Carolina Panthers: B
Rd. 1, Pick 7: Auburn DT Derrick Brown
Rd. 2, Pick 38: Penn State EDGE Yetur Gross-Matos
Rd. 2, Pick 64: Southern Illinois S Jeremy Chinn
Rd. 4, Pick 113: Notre Dame CB Tony Pride
Rd. 5, Pick 152: West Virginia S Kenny Robinson
Rd. 6, Pick 184: Baylor DT Bravvion Roy
Rd. 7, Pick 221: FIU CB Stantley Thomas-Oliver
Defensive had ruled the day everywhere Matt Rhule has been, and led the Baylor Bears to the Big 12 Championship Game last season. He’s bringing that philosophy with him to the NFL, based on this first NFL Draft. Derrick Brown and Yetur Gross-Matos should be a fearsome combo in the front seven, and Jeremy Chinn is an athletic wild card out of the FCS ranks. He, Pride, and Robinson give the defensive backfield a real youth infusion.
The Bears currently have TEN tight ends on their roster.
– Cole Kmet
– Jimmy Graham
– Ben Braunecker
– Darion Clark
– Demetrius Harris
– J.P. Holtz
– Jesper Horset
– Dax Raymond
– Eric Saubert
– Adam Shaheen pic.twitter.com/X6ELVGeamk
— CBS Sports (@CBSSports) April 25, 2020
Chicago Bears: C
Rd. 2, Pick 42: Notre Dame TE Cole Kmet
Rd. 2, Pick 50: Utah CB Jaylon Johnson
Rd. 5, Pick 155: Tulsa DE Trevis Gipson
Rd. 5, Pick 163: Georgia Southern CB Kindle Vildor
Rd. 5, Pick 173: Tulane WR Darnell Mooney
Rd. 7, Pick 226: Colorado OG Arlington Hambright
Rd. 7, Pick 227: Tennessee State OT Lachavious Simmons
To put it lightly, tight end was not a position of need for the Bears entering the NFL Draft. Cole Kmet, seen as the best player at the position in the draft, fell to them at No. 42, so they pulled the trigger, giving them 10(!) players at the spot as of now. Guys like Johnson and Gipson should give the strong Bears defense some added depth, but nothing really jumps off the page for a Chicago team desperately looking to take a leap forward after a deeply disappointing 2019.
Overall PFF scores of #Bengals’ first three picks of #NFLDraft:
Joe Burrow: 94.9 👀
Tee Higgins: 91.5 (pre-Championship game) 🔥
Logan Wilson: 90.6 👌
— Anthony Cosenza (@CJAnthonyCUI) April 25, 2020
Cincinnati Bengals: A-
Rd. 1, Pick 1: LSU QB Joe Burrow
Rd. 2, Pick 33: Clemson WR Tee Higgins
Rd. 3, Pick 65: Wyoming LB Logan Wilson
Rd. 4, Pick 107: Appalachian State LB Akeem Davis-Gaither
Rd. 5, Pick 147: Notre Dame EDGE Khalid Kareem
Rd. 6, Pick 180: Kansas OG Hakeem Adeniji
Rd. 7, Pick 215: Purdue LB Markus Bailey
The Cincinnati Bengals don’t always earn the faith of those around the league to do the right thing in prime NFL Draft position. That wasn’t the case this year. After formalizing the long-expected pick of Joe Burrow, they got him a big-time weapon to start Day 2, adding Tee Higgins from Clemson. Wilson and Davis-Gaither are two intriguing linebacker prospects from small schools that could make an early impact on the other side of the ball.
Just lemme know how much time you need to finish your route 13🤞🏽😤 https://t.co/LUOsKtbIgR
— Jedrick Wills Jr.® ➕🌎☄️💕 (@JWills73) April 24, 2020
Cleveland Browns: A-
Rd. 1, Pick 10: Alabama OT Jedrick Wills
Rd. 2, Pick 44: LSU S Grant Delpit
Rd. 3, Pick 88: Missouri DT Jordan Elliott
Rd. 3, Pick 97: LSU LB Jacob Phillips
Rd. 4, Pick 115: FAU TE Harrison Bryant
Rd. 5, Pick 160: Washington C Nick Harris
Rd. 6, Pic 187: Michigan WR Donovan Peoples-Jones
No team has had the amount of front office and coaching staff turnover that the Cleveland Browns have gone through in the last decade or two. If this NFL Draft is any indication, at least on paper, the new GM Andrew Berry may be a real keeper. This is just a solid group, helping build around Baker Mayfield with a major tackle in Jedrick Wills, one of the draft’s most talented tight ends in Harrison Bryant, and Michigan star Donovan Peoples-Jones, who slipped way past where most expected. Adding a pair of top defenders from national champion LSU, including team leader Grant Delpit, can’t hurt the locker room either.
— Ezekiel Elliott (@EzekielElliott) April 24, 2020
Dallas Cowboys: A
Rd 1, Pick 17: Oklahoma WR CeeDee Lamb
Rd 2, Pick 51: Alabama CB Trevon Diggs
Rd 3, Pick 82: Oklahoma DT Neville Gallimore
Rd 4, Pick 123: Tulsa CB Reggie Robinson II
Rd 4, Pick 146: Wisconsin C Tyler Biadasz
Rd 5, Pick 178: Utah EDGE Bradlee Anae
Rd. 7, Pick 231: James Madison QB Ben DiNucci
After locking up Amari Cooper, wide receiver was definitely not a need for the Dallas Cowboys. When CeeDee Lamb, who many considered the best receiver in the NFL Draft fand a top 10 overall talent, falls into your lap at No. 17, you jump at it. Dak Prescott now has an incredible tandem of receivers to throw to, and Dallas has done a nice job adding to the defense, with Alabama’s very productive Trevon Diggs, and a huge value pickup of Bradlee Anae in the fifth.
Broncos have drafted:
➖Jerry Jeudy and KJ Hamler at WR
➖Albert Okwuegbunam – Lock’s college TE
➖Lloyd Cushenberry – Potential starting center
How Drew Lock’s feeling right now:
(via @thecheckdown)pic.twitter.com/DOUHFSJ2kn
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 25, 2020
Denver Broncos: A-
Rd. 1, Pick 15: Alabama WR Jerry Jeudy
Rd. 2, Pick 46: Penn State WR K.J. Hamler
Rd. 3, Pick 77: Iowa CB Michael Ojemudia
Rd. 3, Pick 83: LSU C Lloyd Cushenberry
Rd. 3, Pick 95: Arkansas DT McTelvin Agim
Rd. 4, Pick 118: Missouri TE Albert Okwuegbunam
Rd. 5, Pick 178: Wake Forest LB Justin Strnad
Rd. 6, Pick 181: Fresno State OG Netane Muti
Rd. 7, Pick 252: Florida WR Tyrie Cleveland
Rd. 7, Pick 254: North Dakota St EDGE Derrek Tuszka
We should find out pretty quickly whether or not Drew Lock is a franchise quarterback. Jerry Jeudy slid into the Broncos laps at No. 15, and K.J. Hamler, one of the most explosive players in the field, was taken in round two. John Elway also got him one of his favorite college targets, in talented Mizzou TE Albert Okwuegbunam. The defensive-minded franchise could turn the corner pretty quick in an improving AFC West.
A new lockdown corner in Detroit 🔒
The Lions select Ohio St. CB Jeff Okudah with the No. 3 pick in the #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/ahi2h6JbZ3
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 24, 2020
Detroit Lions: B
Rd. 1, Pick 3: Ohio State CB Jeff Okudah
Rd. 2, Pick 35: Georgia RB D’Andre Swift
Rd. 3, Pick 67: Notre Dame EDGE Julian Okwara
Rd. 3, Pick 75: Ohio State OG Jonah Jackson
Rd. 4, Pick 121: Kentucky OG Logan Stenberg
Rd. 5, Pick 166: Wisconsin WR Quintez Cephus
Rd. 5, Pick 172: New Mexico St RB Jason Huntley
Rd. 6, Pick 197: Utah DT John Penisini
Rd. 7, Pick 235: Ohio State DT Jashon Cornell
After plenty of speculation about moving out of the No. 3 pick, the Lions went with the elite cornerback in the NFL Draft, Jeff Okudah. There are few more valuable picks than a lockdown cornerback. D’Andre Swift and Quintez Cephus are nice weapons to surround Matthew Stafford with, and he is getting some quality help up front, with back to back guard picks in Jackson and Stenberg.
Jordan Love is the first skill position player picked by the Packers in the 1st round since Aaron Rodgers in 2005.#NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/b8c5a9uXOk
— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 24, 2020
Green Bay Packers: D+
Rd. 1, Pick 26: Utah State QB Jordan Love
Rd. 2, Pick 62: Boston College RB A.J. Dillon
Rd. 3, Pick 94: Cincinnati TE Josiah Deguara
Rd. 5, Pick 175: Minnesota LB Kamal Martin
Rd. 6, Pick 192: Michigan OG Jon Runyan
Rd. 6, Pick 208: Oregon C Jake Hanson
Rd. 6, Pick 209: Indiana OT Simon Stepaniak
Rd. 7, Pick 236: TCU S Vernon Scott
Rd. 7, Pick 242: Miami EDGE Jonathan Garvin
The “Best Player Available” strategy has served the Green Bay Packers very well over the years. If there was a season to try and address a need, though, it was this one, with a historic wide receiver draft a year after Aaron Rodgers had very few major pass catching option beyond star Davante Adams. Instead, they went with Rodgers’ potential heir apparent Jordan Love, a very talented player who probably won’t get a shot to be QB1 until 2022 at the earliest, with Rodgers’ lofty contract and cap hit. The second pick wasn’t much more popular with Cheeseheads. Dillon is a quality, proven back, but projects as the team’s RB3, and can only take carries away from emergent superstar back Aaron Jones. Deguara could be an interesting piece at tight end, and Runyan is a nice late-round find for a franchise that develops linemen very well, but this was a very disappointing weekend for Packers fans.
JJ Watt gets another running mate
Houston drafts TCU DT Ross Blacklock with the No. 40 pick in the #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/8bHJhaNgOp
— B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) April 24, 2020
Houston Texans: B-
Rd. 2, Pick 40: TCU DT Ross Blacklock
Rd. 3, Pick 90: Florida EDGE Jonathan Greenard
Rd. 4, Pick 126: UNC OT Charlie Heck
Rd. 4, Pick 141: Penn State CB John Reid
Rd. 5, Pick 171: Rhode Island WR Isaiah Coulter
After a tumultuous free agency period, Bill O’Brien and the Texans did a solid job with what they had in the NFL Draft. Ross Blacklock should be a staple on the interior defensive line, helping out JJ Watt, and Greenard adds to the pass rush on the edge. Rhode Island Rams product Isaiah Coulter is an interesting small school add, and John Reid was a very solid defensive back for the Nittany Lions.
How big is #Colts QB Jacob Eason's arm? He can throw the football 62 yards flat-footed 💥💥💥 pic.twitter.com/RU4MOVvzMQ
— Locked On Colts Podcast (@LockedOnColts) April 25, 2020
Indianapolis Colts: B
Rd. 2, Pick 34: USC WR Michael Pittman
Rd. 2, Pick 41: Wisconsin RB Jonathan Taylor
Rd. 3, Pick 85: Utah S Julian Blackmon
Rd. 4, Pick 122: Washington QB Jacob Eason
Rd. 5, Pick 149: Ball State OG Danny Pinter
Rd. 6, Pick 193: Penn State DT Rob Windsor
Rd. 6, Pick 211: UMass DB Isaiah Rodgers
Rd. 6, Pick 212: Washington State WR Dezmon Patmon
Rd. 6, Pick 213: Michigan S Jordan Glasgow
After adding veteran quarterback Philip Rivers in the offseason, the Colts have done a good job getting him some weapons to work with, and address the team’s future at quarterback. Pittman is a big, talented target out of USC, while Jonathan Taylor was one of the most productive running backs in college football history. Jacob Eason has one of the best arms in the NFL Draft, and steps into a solid developmental situation behind Rivers and Jacoby Brissett, if Indy holds onto the former starting QB.
The Jaguars' new OT Ben Bartch has a … unique smoothie recipe 🤢
• 7 eggs
• 1 large tub of cottage cheese
• 1 cup of quick grits
• 2 tablespoons of peanut butter
• 1 banana
• 20 oz of Gatoradehttps://t.co/vhATRmh5a9
— SB Nation (@SBNation) April 25, 2020
Jacksonville Jaguars: B
Rd. 1, Pick 9: Florida CB C.J. Henderson
Rd. 1, Pick 20: LSU EDGE K’Lavon Chaisson
Rd. 2, Pick 42: Colorado WR Laviska Shenault Jr.
Rd. 3, Pick 73: Ohio State DT DaVon Hamilton
Rd. 4, Pick 116: St. John’s (Minn.) OT Ben Bartch
Rd. 4, Pick 137: Michigan State CB Josiah Scott
Rd. 4, Pick 140: Miami LB Shaquille Quarterman
Rd. 5, Pick 157: Auburn S Daniel Thomas
Rd. 5, Pick 165: Texas WR Collin Johnson
Rd. 6, Pick 189: Oregon State QB Jake Luton
Rd. 6, Pick 206: Georgia Tech TE Tyler Davis
Rd. 7, Pick 223: Memphis CB Chris Claybrooks
After hemorrhaging defensive talent in recent years, the Jaguars have looked to address that side of the ball this week. Cornerback C.J. Henderson was seen as a bit of a reach at No. 9, but they got good value later in the first round with LSU pass rusher K’Lavon Chaisson. The offense gets some help around Gardner Minshew as well, with dynamic Colorado star Laviska Shenault, 6-foot-6 Texas WR Collin Johnson, and even a “2020 Minshew” candidate in Jake Luton.
I had to add another one. CEH's receiver potential in Reid's offense is… high. The ease with which he gets separation and YAC consistently is fun to watch. pic.twitter.com/EXAUCj7tKG
— Seth Keysor (@RealMNchiefsfan) April 24, 2020
Kansas City Chiefs: B+
Rd. 1, Pick 32: LSU RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire
Rd. 2, Pick 63: Mississippi State LB Willie Gay Jr.
Rd. 3, Pick 96: TCU OT Lucas Niang
Rd. 4, Pick 138: Louisiana Tech S L’Jarius Sneed
Rd. 5, Pick 177: Michigan EDGE Michael Danna
Rd. 7, Pick 237: Tulane CB Bopete Keyes
The Kansas City Chiefs were already loaded on offense, and added one of the most fun running backs in college football. Clyde Edwards-Helaire came on strong during LSU’s title run, and he screams “Andy Reid running back.” Beyond the first round, Gay and Sneed should be solid additions to an oft-maligned defense that came up big during the team’s Super Bowl run last season.
The Raiders during any college football playoff game. pic.twitter.com/cuvcBtBPRt
— Kevin Clark (@bykevinclark) April 25, 2020
Las Vegas Raiders: B+
Rd. 1, Pick 12: Alabama WR Henry Ruggs III
Rd. 1, Pick 19: Ohio State CB Damon Arnette
Rd. 3, Pick 80: Kentucky WR Lynn Bowden
Rd. 3, Pick 81: South Carolina WR Bryan Edwards
Rd. 3, Pick 100: Clemson S Tanner Muse
Rd. 4, Pick 109: Clemson OG John Simpson
Rd. 4, Pick 139: Louisiana Tech CB Amik Robertson
The Las Vegas Raiders have filled every franchise NFL Draft stereotype, but also wound up with a very solid draft. After fulfilling Al Davis’ eternal wish to draft the fastest player in every NFL Draft with Henry Ruggs III, they added two more Clemson players later on, upping the total players from the 2018-19 Alabama-Clemson national championship game to eight over the last two years. Ruggs, Bowden, and Edwards should give Derek Carr a ton of firepower to work with… or they will make whomever succeeds him in Sin City very happy.
Justin Herbert is bringing his arm talent and athleticism to the Chargers ⚡️#NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/3PWKVzA1QF
— ESPN (@espn) April 24, 2020
Los Angeles Chargers: B-
Rd. 1, Pick 6: Oregon QB Justin Herbert
Rd 1, Pick 23: Oklahoma LB Kenneth Murray
Rd. 4, Pick 112: UCLA RB Joshua Kelley
Rd. 5, Pick 151: Virginia WR Joe Reed
Rd. 6, Pick 186: Notre Dame S Alohi Gilman
Rd. 7, Pick 220: Ohio State WR K.J. Hill
As is the case when teams take first round quarterbacks, this NFL Draft will be defined by what those players do. Justin Herbert wasn’t as dynamic in college as the two signal callers taken before him, but he had some big games, and can hurt teams with his huge arm and solid athleticism, which became apparent in the Rose Bowl victory last season. Murray and Gilman are among the strong big-school defenders, while K.J. Hill could be a steal in the final round.
#Rams used their first pick in the draft on a RB to replace Todd Gurley, now…
With pick 57 in the 2020 NFL Draft, the #Rams are selecting WR Van Jefferson
— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) April 25, 2020
Los Angeles Rams: B-
Rd. 2, Pick 52: Florida State RB Cam Akers
Rd. 2, Pick 57: Florida WR Van Jefferson
Rd. 3, Pick 84: Alabama EDGE Terrell Lewis
Rd. 3, Pick 104: Utah S Terrell Burgess
Rd. 4, Pick 136: Purdue TE Brycen Hopkins
Rd. 6, Pick 199: Ohio State S Jordan Fuller
Rd. 7, Pick 234: Baylor LB Clay Johnston
Rd. 7, Pick 248: Miami (OH) K Sam Sloman
Rd. 7, Pick 250: Clemson OG Tremayne Anchrum
The Rams have had to rebuild on the fly after their recent Super Bowl appearance. In the second round they tried to fill the gaping Todd Gurley and Brandin Cooks holes at RB and wide receiver, with FSU star Cam Akers and Florida’s explosive Van Jefferson. Brycen Hopkins and Jordan Fuller could be very high value picks late out of the Big Ten.
“With The Fifth Pick In The 2020 NFL Draft, The Miami Dolphins Select Tua Tagovailoa” is our new favorite song 😁
📺 Watch the Draft on NFLN/ESPN/ABC pic.twitter.com/MSqzdYJ9TK
— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) April 24, 2020
Miami Dolphins: B+
Rd. 1, Pick 5: Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa
Rd. 1, Pick 18: USC OT Austin Jackson
Rd. 1, Pick 30: Auburn CB Noah Igbinoghene
Rd. 2, Pick 39: Louisiana OT Robert Hunt
Rd. 2, Pick 56: Alabama DT Raekwon Davis
Rd. 3, Pick 70: Texas S Brandon Jones
Rd. 4, Pick 111: Georgia OG Solomon Kindley
Rd. 5, Pick 154: UNC DE Jason Strowbridge
Rd. 5, Pick 164: Boise State EDGE Curtis Weaver
Rd. 6, Pick 185: LSU LS Blake Ferguson
Rd. 7, Pick 246: Navy WR Malcolm Perry
Heading into the NFL Draft, there was serious speculation that the Dolphins would pass on the chance for their first franchise quarterback since Dan Marino. They pulled the trigger. The Dolphins played it pretty safe down the line, focusing on defense and getting Tua some offensive line help. There are definitely worse strategies for your new star quarterback with serious injury concerns.
.@JJettas2 already looks good in Purple & Gold #VikingsDraft pic.twitter.com/oWWaqOwshk
— Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) April 24, 2020
Minnesota Vikings: A
Rd. 1, Pick 22: LSU WR Justin Jefferson
Rd. 1, Pick 31: TCU CB Jeff Gladney
Rd. 2, Pick 58: Boise State OT Ezra Cleveland
Rd. 3, Pick 89: Mississippi State CB Cameron Dantzler
Rd. 4, Pick 117: South Carolina EDGE D.J. Wonnum
Rd. 4, Pick 130: Baylor DE James Lynch
Rd. 4, Pick 132: Oregon LB Troy Dye
Rd. 5, Pick 169: Temple CB Harrison Hand
Rd. 5, Pick 176: Miami WR K.J. Osborn
Rd. 6, Pick 203: Oregon State OG Blake Brandel
Rd. 6, Pick 205: Michigan S Josh Metellus
Rd. 7, Pick 225: Michigan State DE Kenny Willekes
Rd. 7, Pick 244: Iowa QB Nate Stanley
Rd. 7, Pick 249: Mississippi State S Brian Cole II
Rd. 7, Pick 253: Washburn OG Kyle Hinton
The Minnesota Vikings have had a ton of picks, and have done some strong work with them, especially at the front end. Justin Jefferson was one of the most impactful wide receivers in the country for LSU last year, and should help fill the Stefon Diggs hole on the offense. A few picks later, the team picked up Gladney, perhaps the fastest-rising prospect in weeks ahead of the NFL Draft. There is plenty of quality beyond the first round as well, with guys like Dantzler, Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year James Lynch, and Oregon’s Troy Dye on the defensive side.
Belichick giving his dog a treat is the content I didn’t know I needed. #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/8hVhA2mJcV
— Dylan C (@DylansRawTake) April 25, 2020
New England Patriots: C
Rd. 2, Pick 37: Lenoir-Rhyne S Kyle Dugger
Rd. 2, Pick 60: Michigan LB Josh Uche
Rd. 3, Pick 87: Alabama EDGE Anfernee Jennings
Rd. 3, Pick 91: UCLA TE Devin Asiasi
Rd. 3, Pick 101: Virginia Tech TE Dalton Keene
Rd. 5, Pick 159: Marshall K Justin Rohrwasser
Rd. 6, Pick 182: Michigan OG Michael Onwenu
Rd. 6, Pick 195: Wake Forest OG Justin Herron
Rd. 6, Pick 204: Wyoming LB Cassh Maluia
Rd. 7, Pick 230: Memphis C Dustin Woodard
The Patriots’ drafts are typically not the most exciting, but Bill Belichick finds diamonds in the rough and undervalued pieces that fit his system. I wouldn’t doubt that being the case here, with a Division II star Kyle Dugger leading the way here. Alabama’s Jennings is a productive player on the edge, and if anyone can take back-to-back tight ends without batting an eye, it is New England. As of now, though, this really doesn’t jump off the page.
The #Saints with a wildcard: #Michigan C Cesar Ruiz at No. 24 — even with #LSU LB Patrick Queen on the board. A sneaky favorite of the O-line coaches and top interior OL.
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 24, 2020
New Orleans Saints: B
Rd. 1, Pick 24: Michigan C Cesar Ruiz
Rd. 3, Pick 74: Wisconsin LB Zack Baun
Rd. 3, Pick 105: Dayton TE Adam Trautman
Rd. 7, Pick 240: Mississippi State QB Tommy Stevens
Short and sweet is the theme of what New Orleans did this year. Cesar Ruiz was the top interior lineman in the field, Zack Baun screams long-time veteran Big Ten linebacker, and Trautman, a converted quarterback who thrived at FCS Dayton, is a big athlete and should be a fun new weapon for Drew Brees. Stevens is one of the most intriguing seventh-rounders, given his athleticism. There should be a ton of speculation over whether he could develop into a do-it-all threat like Taysom Hill.
Xavier McKinney was just as versatile Isaiah Simmons last year without any of the fanfare. He played over 200 snaps in box, slot, and deep.
Big fan of Giants draft so far
— Mike Renner (@PFF_Mike) April 24, 2020
New York Giants: B
Rd. 1, Pick 4: Georgia OT Andrew Thomas
Rd. 2, Pick 36: Alabama S Xavier McKinney
Rd. 3, Pick 99: UConn OT Matt Peart
Rd. 4, Pick 110: UCLA CB Darnay Holmes
Rd. 5, Pick 150: Oregon OG Shane Lemieux
Rd. 6, Pick 183: Penn State LB Cameron Brown
Rd. 7, Pick 218: Minnesota EDGE Carter Coughlin
Rd. 7, Pick 238: South Carolina LB T.J. Brunson
Rd. 7, Pick 247: Minnesota CB Chris Williamson
Rd. 7: Pick 255: Georgia LB Tae Crowder
There was some thought that the Giants could target a receiver, in an NFL Draft littered with them. Instead, they focused on the trenches, and added depth to the defense. Andrew Thomas should be a cornerstone tackle, keeping Daniel Jones upright for years. He was the first of three offensive linemen selected. Xavier McKinney is a great value in the second round for New York as well.
"I just love the New York griminess, I love New York. New York's real tough."
– Mekhi Becton at the combine pic.twitter.com/bXkLwAJR1m
— Jets Videos (@snyjets) April 24, 2020
New York Jets: A-
Rd. 1, Pick 11: Louisville OT Mekhi Becton
Rd. 2, Pick 59: Baylor WR Denzel Mims
Rd. 3, Pick 68: Cal S Ashtyn Davis
Rd. 3, Pick 79: Florida EDGE Jabari Zuniga
Rd. 4, Pick 120: Florida RB La’Mical Perine
Rd. 4, Pick 125: FIU QB James Morgan
Rd. 4, Pick 129: Charlotte OG Cameron Clarke
Rd. 5, Pick 158: Virginia CB Bryce Hall
Rd. 6, Pick 191: Texas A&M Braden Mann
Sam Darnold should be a happy guy after this weekend. He gets a mountain of an athlete in Mekhi Becton blocking him, after facing an onslaught his first two years. Denzel Mims, who many had with a first round grade, fell all the way to the mid-second round where the Jets got him. The defense gets a nice upgrade with guys like Zuniga out of Florida, and an underrated corner in Virginia’s Bryce Hall. There’s plenty of good value here.
My thoughts on the @Eagles taking Hurts pic.twitter.com/zUhqRnifUg
— Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) April 25, 2020
Philadelphia Eagles: B-
Rd. 1, Pick 21: TCU WR Jalen Reagor
Rd. 2, Pick 53: Oklahoma QB Jalen Hurts
Rd. 3, Pick 103: Colorado LB Davion Taylor
Rd. 4, Pick 127: Clemson S K’Von Wallace
Rd. 4, Pick 145: Auburn OT Jack Driscoll
Rd. 5, Pick 168: Boise State WR John Hightower
Rd. 6, Pick 196: Temple LB Shaun Bradley
Rd. 6, Pick 200: Southern Miss WR Quez Watkins
Rd. 6, Pick 210: Auburn OT Prince Tega Wanogho
Rd. 7, Pick 233: Stanford EDGE Casey Toohill
The headline pick here is that of Hurts in the second-round, a move that doesn’t make a ton of sense for a playoff contender with a ton of immediate needs, none of which is “young developmental quarterback.” It isn’t a great sign for the franchise’s faith in Carson Wentz to stay healthy, either. Beyond that, the Eagles did fill some spots of need, adding three wide receivers, including first rounder Jalen Reagor out of TCU. The team also traded for Marquise Goodwin during the NFL Draft, adding a speedster who can take the top off of a defense. Hurts is questionable, but the rest of these are pretty solid.
Chase Claypool plays football like a Pittsburgh Steeler.
— Across The Bridge (@ATBPGH) April 25, 2020
Pittsburgh Steelers: B
Rd. 2, Pick 17: Notre Dame WR Chase Claypool
Rd. 3, Pick 102: Charlotte EDGE Alex Highsmith
Rd. 4, Pick 124: Maryland RB Anthony McFarland
Rd. 4, Pick 135: Louisiana OG Kevin Dotson
Rd. 6, Pick 198: Maryland S Antoine Brooks Jr.
Rd. 7, Pick 232: Nebraska DT Carlos Davis
The Steelers didn’t have a ton of picks this year, but they should get some solid production out of most of their selections. Claypool is a giant receiving target with great speed, and McFarland should be a nice piece in the backfield. Highsmith and Brooks both bring some strong athleticism to the defense. The Steelers machine continues to chug along.
Steve Smith Sr. knows a little bit about WRs. And he’s a big fan of WR Brandon Aiyuk pic.twitter.com/5tCjrAegtU
— ESPN 1320 Sacramento (@ESPN1320) April 24, 2020
San Francisco 49ers: A
Rd. 1, Pick 14: South Carolina DT Javon Kinlaw
Rd. 1, Pick 25: Arizona State WR Brandon Aiyuk
Rd. 5, Pick 153: West Virginia OT Colton McKivitz
Rd. 6, Pick 190: Georgia TE Charlie Woerner
Rd. 7, Pick 217: Tennessee WR Jauan Jennings
Teams shouldn’t be able to stock up like this after a Super Bowl run, but the 49ers crushed this NFL Draft weekend. The team used the pick acquired in the DeForest Buckner trade to fill that hole with Kinlaw, and added one of the most explosive players in the draft in Aiyuk later on Thursday night. Jennings is a big target for Jimmy Garoppolo, and a talented seventh rounder. The team also picked up seven-time Pro Bowler Trent Williams in a trade with Washington today. That is good work by John Lynch.
Congrats bro!!! Welcome homie! @JordynBrooks_
— Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) April 24, 2020
Seattle Seahawks: C
Rd. 1, Pick 27: Texas Tech LB Jordyn Brooks
Rd. 2, Pick 48: Tennessee EDGE Darrell Taylor
Rd. 3, Pick 69: LSU OG Damien Lewis
Rd. 4, Pick 133: Stanford TE Colby Parkinson
Rd. 4, Pick 144: Miami RB DeeJay Dallas
Rd. 5, Pick 148: Syracuse DE Alton Robinson
Rd. 6, Pick 214: Florida WR Freddie Swain
Rd. 7, Pick 251: LSU TE Stephen Sullivan
The Seahawks reportedly love Jordyn Brooks, the team’s first pick. He went a bit earlier than most would’ve guessed, but the team has a strong reputation on the defensive side. There is some nice mid and late-round value here with guys like Parkinson, Robinson, and Swain, but this isn’t the most exciting NFL Draft we’ve seen from Seattle, a year after the team hit a home run with D.K. Metcalf’s slide. As the rest of the NFC West loads up, Seattle will need some serious development from the young guys already on the roster as well.
Tom Brady.
New Uniforms.
Tristan Wirfs.
Tampa wins the offseason.
— Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) April 24, 2020
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: A
Rd. 1, Pick 13: Iowa OT Tristan Wirfs
Rd. 2, Pick 45: Minnesota S Antoine Winfield Jr.
Rd. 3, Pick 76: Vanderbilt RB Ke’Shawn Vaughn
Rd. 5, Pick 161: Minnesota WR Tyler Johnson
Rd. 6, Pick 194: Nebraska DT Khalil Davis
Rd. 7, Pick 241: Temple LB Chapelle Russell
Rd. 7, Pick 245: Louisiana RB Raymond Calais
What an offseason it has been for the Bucs. The team added certified legends in Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski, and then had one of the best drafts of any team. Iowa tackle Tristan Wirfs, who some thought could go top five, slid to 13. He’ll be a huge helps, defending Brady’s blindside. Vaughn could step right in and be a major contributor in the running game, and Tyler Johnson is one of the most unheralded players in the NFL Draft. He is coming off of back-to-back 1,100+ yard seasons, including a 1,318 yard, 13 touchdown senior campaign.
Let’s recap Mike Vrabel’s war room.
L-R: Normal girl, A GUY ON A TOILET, GUY IN A SUPER SUIT, Mike Vrabel, and his son (?) with a mullet wearing Mike’s pro bowl jersey pic.twitter.com/YRgzh2jgsD
— Chase Snyder (@ChasingSnyder) April 24, 2020
Tennessee Titans: B-
Rd. 1, Pick 29: Georgia OT Isaiah Wilson
Rd. 2, Pick 61: LSU CB Kristian Fulton
Rd. 3, Pick 93: Appalachian State RB Darrynton Evans
Rd. 5, Pick 174: NC State DT Larrell Murchison
Rd. 7, Pick 224: Hawaii QB Cole McDonald
Rd. 7, Pick 243: Marshall DB Chris Jackson
Isaiah Wilson wasn’t one of the four coveted tackles in the first round, but he’s a big, athletic piece who could become a long-time option at the position for Tennessee. Fulton was a solid piece of the national championship LSU Tigers, and App State’s Darrynton Evans was an explosive playmaker out of the backfield. The most fun pick here, though? Hawaii’s Cole McDonald, who could throw for five touchdowns and/or five interceptions in a given week. He’s a true gunslinger, and we hope to see him get a shot at some point.
Redskins fans, here’s what you’re getting in Chase Young 💪#NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/a65Vkq8DnD
— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 24, 2020
Washington Redskins: A
Rd. 1, Pick 2: Ohio State DE Chase Young
Rd. 3, Pick 66: Memphis WR Antonio Gibson
Rd. 4, Pick 108: LSU OT Saahdiq Charles
Rd. 4, Pick 142: Liberty WR Antonio Gandy-Golden
Rd. 5, Pick 156: San Diego State C Keith Ismael
Rd. 5, Pick 162: Michigan LB Khaleke Hudson
Rd. 7, Pick 216: Arkansas S Kamren Curl
Rd. 7, Pick 229: NC State EDGE James Smith-Williams
Chase Young was the no-brainer pick at No. 2. He should be a dominant player in the DMV for years to come. Beyond that, Washington did a great job here. They got Dwayne Haskins two nice receiver pieces, a burner in Memphis’ Antonio Gibson, and a big, impressive athlete in Liberty’s Antonio Gandy-Golden. Saahdiq Charles should contend for playing time as well, as the team continues to build around Haskins, the 2019 first rounder at quarterback.
