NFL Draft Grades: Evaluating Picks From All 32 Teams

The 2020 NFL Draft has come to a close. While most of the headlines understandably come from Thursday night’s first round, plenty of valuable playmakers will come from every single round of this draft.

The usual suspects have had very productive NFL Draft weeks once again. The Baltimore Ravens continue to be the masters of this event, adding valuable pieces to the best team of the 2019 regular season. The San Francisco 49ers could be primed for a return to the Super Bowl, and the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs have done well despite picking at the end of the first round.

Other teams haven’t been as lucky. Fans of big franchises like the Green Bay Packers and Philadelphia Eagles have been very underwhelmed by the results this week. Of course, we won’t know how this NFL Draft actually looks until players get on the field, whenever that is.

After seven full rounds and many hours of NFL Draft action, we have grades for all 32 teams. We’ve listed the teams alphabetically.

Arizona Cardinals: B+

Rd. 1, Pick 8: Clemson LB Isaiah Simmons

Rd. 3, Pick 72: Houston OT Josh Jones

Rd. 4, Pick 114: Utah DT Leki Fotu

Rd. 4, Pick 131: LSU DT Rashard Lawrence

Rd. 6, Pick 202: Cal LB Evan Weaver

Rd. 7, Pick 222. Arizona State RB Eno Benjamin

Simmons, a defensive star for the Clemson Tigers who excelled at every position from edge rusher to cornerback, should bring similar versatility to a Cardinals defense that needed work to match Kliff Kingsbury’s offense. Quality interior defensive lineman like Fotu and Lawrence should help open things up for superstar edge rusher Chandler Jones, and the dynamic Simmons. Arizona looks like it should become one of the most fun teams in the league, and helped themselves in the NFL Draft.

No better welcome to Atlanta for @ajterrell_8 than a welcome from @MichaelVick. pic.twitter.com/o2qiHlz7RS — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) April 24, 2020

Atlanta Falcons: C+

Rd. 1, Pick 16: Clemson CB A.J. Terrell

Rd. 2, Pick 47: Auburn EDGE Marlon Davidson

Rd. 3, Pick 78: Temple C Matt Hennessy

Rd. 4, Pick 119: Fresno State LB Mykal Walker

Rd. 4, Pick 134: Cal S Jaylinn Hawkins

Rd. 7, Pick 228: Syracuse P Sterling Hofrichter

The Falcons needed to go defense first, and to their credit they’ve done that. Terrell seems like a big stretch mid-way through the first round. The Clemson corner had a nice career, but got abused by LSU’s wide receivers during the national championship game, which is not a great sign for his ability against NFL talent. The second pick of Auburn’s dynamic pass rusher Davidson should help matters though, while Hawkins is a versatile addition to the secondary.

The Ravens’ running back room: -Mark Ingram: 3 Pro Bowls

-J.K. Dobbins: Ohio State’s single-season rushing record

-Gus Edwards: Produced over 700 yards rushing and 5 yards per carry past 2 years

-Justice Hill: Fastest RB at 2019 combinehttps://t.co/Cb3YxI06Mr — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) April 25, 2020

Baltimore Ravens: A

Rd. 1, Pick 28: LSU LB Patrick Queen

Rd. 2, Pick 55: Ohio State RB J.K. Dobbins

Rd. 3, Pick 71: Texas A&M DT Justin Madubuike

Rd. 3, Pick 92: Texas WR Devin Duvernay

Rd. 3, Pick 98: Ohio State LB Malik Harrison

Rd. 3, Pick 106: Mississippi State OG Tyre Phillips

Rd. 4, Pick 143: Michigan OG Ben Bredeson

Rd. 5, Pick 170: Texas Tech DT Broderick Washington

Rd. 6, Pick 201: SMU WR James Proche

Rd. 7, Pick 219: Iowa S Geno Stone

The Ravens are so, so good at this every year. Patrick Queen and Malik Harrison could be two new long-term weapons at linebacker for Baltimore, and Dobbins could be the heir apparent feature back, if Mark Ingram starts to slow down. His fall to No. 55 was a real surprise. Devin Duvernay could be a nice downfield weapon for Lamar Jackson as well.

The Bills have selected QB Jake Fromm out of Georgia with the 167th overall selection of the #NFLDraft. During a three-year career at Georgia, Fromm went 621-of-982 for 8,224 passing yards and 78 touchdowns, while only throwing 18 interceptions. pic.twitter.com/CvQ82GVnWR — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) April 25, 2020

Buffalo Bills: B

Rd. 2, Pick 54: Iowa DE A.J. Epenesa

Rd. 3, Pick 86: Utah RB Zack Moss

Rd. 4, Pick 128: UCF WR Gabriel Davis

Rd. 5, Pick 167: Georgia QB Jake Fromm

Rd. 6, Pick 188: Georgia Southern K Tyler Bass

Rd. 6, Pick 207: Oregon State WR Isaiah Hodgins

Rd. 7, Pick 239: Pitt CB Dane Jackson

For a team without a first-round pick this year, the Buffalo Bills had themselves a very solid draft. A.J. Epenesa was a borderline first-round talent, who fell because of some iffy measurables at the combine. He plays much faster than that, and was a hugely productive pass rusher as a Hawkeye. Zack Moss should be an immediate asset to the very strong rushing attack, and Gabriel Davis is a legitimate downfield threat for Josh Allen. The fifth round selection of Jake Fromm is an interesting one. His arm talent questions would seemingly make him incongruous with the Josh Allen, downfield passing offense, but the Bills thought he had too strong a pedigree to pass up at the No. 167 spot.

Derrick Brown is the Panthers 6th top-10 pick in the last 20 seasons. The previous five have been named a 1st-Team All-Pro in their career. pic.twitter.com/xo0GAxDVPr — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) April 24, 2020

Carolina Panthers: B

Rd. 1, Pick 7: Auburn DT Derrick Brown

Rd. 2, Pick 38: Penn State EDGE Yetur Gross-Matos

Rd. 2, Pick 64: Southern Illinois S Jeremy Chinn

Rd. 4, Pick 113: Notre Dame CB Tony Pride

Rd. 5, Pick 152: West Virginia S Kenny Robinson

Rd. 6, Pick 184: Baylor DT Bravvion Roy

Rd. 7, Pick 221: FIU CB Stantley Thomas-Oliver

Defensive had ruled the day everywhere Matt Rhule has been, and led the Baylor Bears to the Big 12 Championship Game last season. He’s bringing that philosophy with him to the NFL, based on this first NFL Draft. Derrick Brown and Yetur Gross-Matos should be a fearsome combo in the front seven, and Jeremy Chinn is an athletic wild card out of the FCS ranks. He, Pride, and Robinson give the defensive backfield a real youth infusion.

The Bears currently have TEN tight ends on their roster. – Cole Kmet

– Jimmy Graham

– Ben Braunecker

– Darion Clark

– Demetrius Harris

– J.P. Holtz

– Jesper Horset

– Dax Raymond

– Eric Saubert

– Adam Shaheen pic.twitter.com/X6ELVGeamk — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) April 25, 2020

Chicago Bears: C

Rd. 2, Pick 42: Notre Dame TE Cole Kmet

Rd. 2, Pick 50: Utah CB Jaylon Johnson

Rd. 5, Pick 155: Tulsa DE Trevis Gipson

Rd. 5, Pick 163: Georgia Southern CB Kindle Vildor

Rd. 5, Pick 173: Tulane WR Darnell Mooney

Rd. 7, Pick 226: Colorado OG Arlington Hambright

Rd. 7, Pick 227: Tennessee State OT Lachavious Simmons

To put it lightly, tight end was not a position of need for the Bears entering the NFL Draft. Cole Kmet, seen as the best player at the position in the draft, fell to them at No. 42, so they pulled the trigger, giving them 10(!) players at the spot as of now. Guys like Johnson and Gipson should give the strong Bears defense some added depth, but nothing really jumps off the page for a Chicago team desperately looking to take a leap forward after a deeply disappointing 2019.

Overall PFF scores of #Bengals’ first three picks of #NFLDraft:

Joe Burrow: 94.9 👀

Tee Higgins: 91.5 (pre-Championship game) 🔥

Logan Wilson: 90.6 👌 — Anthony Cosenza (@CJAnthonyCUI) April 25, 2020

Cincinnati Bengals: A-

Rd. 1, Pick 1: LSU QB Joe Burrow

Rd. 2, Pick 33: Clemson WR Tee Higgins

Rd. 3, Pick 65: Wyoming LB Logan Wilson

Rd. 4, Pick 107: Appalachian State LB Akeem Davis-Gaither

Rd. 5, Pick 147: Notre Dame EDGE Khalid Kareem

Rd. 6, Pick 180: Kansas OG Hakeem Adeniji

Rd. 7, Pick 215: Purdue LB Markus Bailey

The Cincinnati Bengals don’t always earn the faith of those around the league to do the right thing in prime NFL Draft position. That wasn’t the case this year. After formalizing the long-expected pick of Joe Burrow, they got him a big-time weapon to start Day 2, adding Tee Higgins from Clemson. Wilson and Davis-Gaither are two intriguing linebacker prospects from small schools that could make an early impact on the other side of the ball.

Just lemme know how much time you need to finish your route 13🤞🏽😤 https://t.co/LUOsKtbIgR — Jedrick Wills Jr.® ➕🌎☄️💕 (@JWills73) April 24, 2020

Cleveland Browns: A-

Rd. 1, Pick 10: Alabama OT Jedrick Wills

Rd. 2, Pick 44: LSU S Grant Delpit

Rd. 3, Pick 88: Missouri DT Jordan Elliott

Rd. 3, Pick 97: LSU LB Jacob Phillips

Rd. 4, Pick 115: FAU TE Harrison Bryant

Rd. 5, Pick 160: Washington C Nick Harris

Rd. 6, Pic 187: Michigan WR Donovan Peoples-Jones

No team has had the amount of front office and coaching staff turnover that the Cleveland Browns have gone through in the last decade or two. If this NFL Draft is any indication, at least on paper, the new GM Andrew Berry may be a real keeper. This is just a solid group, helping build around Baker Mayfield with a major tackle in Jedrick Wills, one of the draft’s most talented tight ends in Harrison Bryant, and Michigan star Donovan Peoples-Jones, who slipped way past where most expected. Adding a pair of top defenders from national champion LSU, including team leader Grant Delpit, can’t hurt the locker room either.

Dallas Cowboys: A

Rd 1, Pick 17: Oklahoma WR CeeDee Lamb

Rd 2, Pick 51: Alabama CB Trevon Diggs

Rd 3, Pick 82: Oklahoma DT Neville Gallimore

Rd 4, Pick 123: Tulsa CB Reggie Robinson II

Rd 4, Pick 146: Wisconsin C Tyler Biadasz

Rd 5, Pick 178: Utah EDGE Bradlee Anae

Rd. 7, Pick 231: James Madison QB Ben DiNucci

After locking up Amari Cooper, wide receiver was definitely not a need for the Dallas Cowboys. When CeeDee Lamb, who many considered the best receiver in the NFL Draft fand a top 10 overall talent, falls into your lap at No. 17, you jump at it. Dak Prescott now has an incredible tandem of receivers to throw to, and Dallas has done a nice job adding to the defense, with Alabama’s very productive Trevon Diggs, and a huge value pickup of Bradlee Anae in the fifth.

Broncos have drafted: ➖Jerry Jeudy and KJ Hamler at WR ➖Albert Okwuegbunam – Lock’s college TE ➖Lloyd Cushenberry – Potential starting center How Drew Lock’s feeling right now: (via @thecheckdown)pic.twitter.com/DOUHFSJ2kn — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 25, 2020

Denver Broncos: A-

Rd. 1, Pick 15: Alabama WR Jerry Jeudy

Rd. 2, Pick 46: Penn State WR K.J. Hamler

Rd. 3, Pick 77: Iowa CB Michael Ojemudia

Rd. 3, Pick 83: LSU C Lloyd Cushenberry

Rd. 3, Pick 95: Arkansas DT McTelvin Agim

Rd. 4, Pick 118: Missouri TE Albert Okwuegbunam

Rd. 5, Pick 178: Wake Forest LB Justin Strnad

Rd. 6, Pick 181: Fresno State OG Netane Muti

Rd. 7, Pick 252: Florida WR Tyrie Cleveland

Rd. 7, Pick 254: North Dakota St EDGE Derrek Tuszka

We should find out pretty quickly whether or not Drew Lock is a franchise quarterback. Jerry Jeudy slid into the Broncos laps at No. 15, and K.J. Hamler, one of the most explosive players in the field, was taken in round two. John Elway also got him one of his favorite college targets, in talented Mizzou TE Albert Okwuegbunam. The defensive-minded franchise could turn the corner pretty quick in an improving AFC West.

A new lockdown corner in Detroit 🔒 The Lions select Ohio St. CB Jeff Okudah with the No. 3 pick in the #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/ahi2h6JbZ3 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 24, 2020

Detroit Lions: B

Rd. 1, Pick 3: Ohio State CB Jeff Okudah

Rd. 2, Pick 35: Georgia RB D’Andre Swift

Rd. 3, Pick 67: Notre Dame EDGE Julian Okwara

Rd. 3, Pick 75: Ohio State OG Jonah Jackson

Rd. 4, Pick 121: Kentucky OG Logan Stenberg

Rd. 5, Pick 166: Wisconsin WR Quintez Cephus

Rd. 5, Pick 172: New Mexico St RB Jason Huntley

Rd. 6, Pick 197: Utah DT John Penisini

Rd. 7, Pick 235: Ohio State DT Jashon Cornell

After plenty of speculation about moving out of the No. 3 pick, the Lions went with the elite cornerback in the NFL Draft, Jeff Okudah. There are few more valuable picks than a lockdown cornerback. D’Andre Swift and Quintez Cephus are nice weapons to surround Matthew Stafford with, and he is getting some quality help up front, with back to back guard picks in Jackson and Stenberg.

Jordan Love is the first skill position player picked by the Packers in the 1st round since Aaron Rodgers in 2005.#NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/b8c5a9uXOk — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 24, 2020

Green Bay Packers: D+

Rd. 1, Pick 26: Utah State QB Jordan Love

Rd. 2, Pick 62: Boston College RB A.J. Dillon

Rd. 3, Pick 94: Cincinnati TE Josiah Deguara

Rd. 5, Pick 175: Minnesota LB Kamal Martin

Rd. 6, Pick 192: Michigan OG Jon Runyan

Rd. 6, Pick 208: Oregon C Jake Hanson

Rd. 6, Pick 209: Indiana OT Simon Stepaniak

Rd. 7, Pick 236: TCU S Vernon Scott

Rd. 7, Pick 242: Miami EDGE Jonathan Garvin

The “Best Player Available” strategy has served the Green Bay Packers very well over the years. If there was a season to try and address a need, though, it was this one, with a historic wide receiver draft a year after Aaron Rodgers had very few major pass catching option beyond star Davante Adams. Instead, they went with Rodgers’ potential heir apparent Jordan Love, a very talented player who probably won’t get a shot to be QB1 until 2022 at the earliest, with Rodgers’ lofty contract and cap hit. The second pick wasn’t much more popular with Cheeseheads. Dillon is a quality, proven back, but projects as the team’s RB3, and can only take carries away from emergent superstar back Aaron Jones. Deguara could be an interesting piece at tight end, and Runyan is a nice late-round find for a franchise that develops linemen very well, but this was a very disappointing weekend for Packers fans.

JJ Watt gets another running mate Houston drafts TCU DT Ross Blacklock with the No. 40 pick in the #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/8bHJhaNgOp — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) April 24, 2020

Houston Texans: B-

Rd. 2, Pick 40: TCU DT Ross Blacklock

Rd. 3, Pick 90: Florida EDGE Jonathan Greenard

Rd. 4, Pick 126: UNC OT Charlie Heck

Rd. 4, Pick 141: Penn State CB John Reid

Rd. 5, Pick 171: Rhode Island WR Isaiah Coulter

After a tumultuous free agency period, Bill O’Brien and the Texans did a solid job with what they had in the NFL Draft. Ross Blacklock should be a staple on the interior defensive line, helping out JJ Watt, and Greenard adds to the pass rush on the edge. Rhode Island Rams product Isaiah Coulter is an interesting small school add, and John Reid was a very solid defensive back for the Nittany Lions.

How big is #Colts QB Jacob Eason's arm? He can throw the football 62 yards flat-footed 💥💥💥 pic.twitter.com/RU4MOVvzMQ — Locked On Colts Podcast (@LockedOnColts) April 25, 2020

Indianapolis Colts: B

Rd. 2, Pick 34: USC WR Michael Pittman

Rd. 2, Pick 41: Wisconsin RB Jonathan Taylor

Rd. 3, Pick 85: Utah S Julian Blackmon

Rd. 4, Pick 122: Washington QB Jacob Eason

Rd. 5, Pick 149: Ball State OG Danny Pinter

Rd. 6, Pick 193: Penn State DT Rob Windsor

Rd. 6, Pick 211: UMass DB Isaiah Rodgers

Rd. 6, Pick 212: Washington State WR Dezmon Patmon

Rd. 6, Pick 213: Michigan S Jordan Glasgow

After adding veteran quarterback Philip Rivers in the offseason, the Colts have done a good job getting him some weapons to work with, and address the team’s future at quarterback. Pittman is a big, talented target out of USC, while Jonathan Taylor was one of the most productive running backs in college football history. Jacob Eason has one of the best arms in the NFL Draft, and steps into a solid developmental situation behind Rivers and Jacoby Brissett, if Indy holds onto the former starting QB.

The Jaguars' new OT Ben Bartch has a … unique smoothie recipe 🤢 • 7 eggs

• 1 large tub of cottage cheese

• 1 cup of quick grits

• 2 tablespoons of peanut butter

• 1 banana

• 20 oz of Gatoradehttps://t.co/vhATRmh5a9 — SB Nation (@SBNation) April 25, 2020

Jacksonville Jaguars: B

Rd. 1, Pick 9: Florida CB C.J. Henderson

Rd. 1, Pick 20: LSU EDGE K’Lavon Chaisson

Rd. 2, Pick 42: Colorado WR Laviska Shenault Jr.

Rd. 3, Pick 73: Ohio State DT DaVon Hamilton

Rd. 4, Pick 116: St. John’s (Minn.) OT Ben Bartch

Rd. 4, Pick 137: Michigan State CB Josiah Scott

Rd. 4, Pick 140: Miami LB Shaquille Quarterman

Rd. 5, Pick 157: Auburn S Daniel Thomas

Rd. 5, Pick 165: Texas WR Collin Johnson

Rd. 6, Pick 189: Oregon State QB Jake Luton

Rd. 6, Pick 206: Georgia Tech TE Tyler Davis

Rd. 7, Pick 223: Memphis CB Chris Claybrooks

After hemorrhaging defensive talent in recent years, the Jaguars have looked to address that side of the ball this week. Cornerback C.J. Henderson was seen as a bit of a reach at No. 9, but they got good value later in the first round with LSU pass rusher K’Lavon Chaisson. The offense gets some help around Gardner Minshew as well, with dynamic Colorado star Laviska Shenault, 6-foot-6 Texas WR Collin Johnson, and even a “2020 Minshew” candidate in Jake Luton.

I had to add another one. CEH's receiver potential in Reid's offense is… high. The ease with which he gets separation and YAC consistently is fun to watch. pic.twitter.com/EXAUCj7tKG — Seth Keysor (@RealMNchiefsfan) April 24, 2020

Kansas City Chiefs: B+

Rd. 1, Pick 32: LSU RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire

Rd. 2, Pick 63: Mississippi State LB Willie Gay Jr.

Rd. 3, Pick 96: TCU OT Lucas Niang

Rd. 4, Pick 138: Louisiana Tech S L’Jarius Sneed

Rd. 5, Pick 177: Michigan EDGE Michael Danna

Rd. 7, Pick 237: Tulane CB Bopete Keyes

The Kansas City Chiefs were already loaded on offense, and added one of the most fun running backs in college football. Clyde Edwards-Helaire came on strong during LSU’s title run, and he screams “Andy Reid running back.” Beyond the first round, Gay and Sneed should be solid additions to an oft-maligned defense that came up big during the team’s Super Bowl run last season.

The Raiders during any college football playoff game. pic.twitter.com/cuvcBtBPRt — Kevin Clark (@bykevinclark) April 25, 2020

Las Vegas Raiders: B+

Rd. 1, Pick 12: Alabama WR Henry Ruggs III

Rd. 1, Pick 19: Ohio State CB Damon Arnette

Rd. 3, Pick 80: Kentucky WR Lynn Bowden

Rd. 3, Pick 81: South Carolina WR Bryan Edwards

Rd. 3, Pick 100: Clemson S Tanner Muse

Rd. 4, Pick 109: Clemson OG John Simpson

Rd. 4, Pick 139: Louisiana Tech CB Amik Robertson

The Las Vegas Raiders have filled every franchise NFL Draft stereotype, but also wound up with a very solid draft. After fulfilling Al Davis’ eternal wish to draft the fastest player in every NFL Draft with Henry Ruggs III, they added two more Clemson players later on, upping the total players from the 2018-19 Alabama-Clemson national championship game to eight over the last two years. Ruggs, Bowden, and Edwards should give Derek Carr a ton of firepower to work with… or they will make whomever succeeds him in Sin City very happy.

Justin Herbert is bringing his arm talent and athleticism to the Chargers ⚡️#NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/3PWKVzA1QF — ESPN (@espn) April 24, 2020

Los Angeles Chargers: B-

Rd. 1, Pick 6: Oregon QB Justin Herbert

Rd 1, Pick 23: Oklahoma LB Kenneth Murray

Rd. 4, Pick 112: UCLA RB Joshua Kelley

Rd. 5, Pick 151: Virginia WR Joe Reed

Rd. 6, Pick 186: Notre Dame S Alohi Gilman

Rd. 7, Pick 220: Ohio State WR K.J. Hill

As is the case when teams take first round quarterbacks, this NFL Draft will be defined by what those players do. Justin Herbert wasn’t as dynamic in college as the two signal callers taken before him, but he had some big games, and can hurt teams with his huge arm and solid athleticism, which became apparent in the Rose Bowl victory last season. Murray and Gilman are among the strong big-school defenders, while K.J. Hill could be a steal in the final round.

#Rams used their first pick in the draft on a RB to replace Todd Gurley, now… With pick 57 in the 2020 NFL Draft, the #Rams are selecting WR Van Jefferson — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) April 25, 2020

Los Angeles Rams: B-

Rd. 2, Pick 52: Florida State RB Cam Akers

Rd. 2, Pick 57: Florida WR Van Jefferson

Rd. 3, Pick 84: Alabama EDGE Terrell Lewis

Rd. 3, Pick 104: Utah S Terrell Burgess

Rd. 4, Pick 136: Purdue TE Brycen Hopkins

Rd. 6, Pick 199: Ohio State S Jordan Fuller

Rd. 7, Pick 234: Baylor LB Clay Johnston

Rd. 7, Pick 248: Miami (OH) K Sam Sloman

Rd. 7, Pick 250: Clemson OG Tremayne Anchrum

The Rams have had to rebuild on the fly after their recent Super Bowl appearance. In the second round they tried to fill the gaping Todd Gurley and Brandin Cooks holes at RB and wide receiver, with FSU star Cam Akers and Florida’s explosive Van Jefferson. Brycen Hopkins and Jordan Fuller could be very high value picks late out of the Big Ten.

“With The Fifth Pick In The 2020 NFL Draft, The Miami Dolphins Select Tua Tagovailoa” is our new favorite song 😁 📺 Watch the Draft on NFLN/ESPN/ABC pic.twitter.com/MSqzdYJ9TK — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) April 24, 2020

Miami Dolphins: B+

Rd. 1, Pick 5: Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa

Rd. 1, Pick 18: USC OT Austin Jackson

Rd. 1, Pick 30: Auburn CB Noah Igbinoghene

Rd. 2, Pick 39: Louisiana OT Robert Hunt

Rd. 2, Pick 56: Alabama DT Raekwon Davis

Rd. 3, Pick 70: Texas S Brandon Jones

Rd. 4, Pick 111: Georgia OG Solomon Kindley

Rd. 5, Pick 154: UNC DE Jason Strowbridge

Rd. 5, Pick 164: Boise State EDGE Curtis Weaver

Rd. 6, Pick 185: LSU LS Blake Ferguson

Rd. 7, Pick 246: Navy WR Malcolm Perry

Heading into the NFL Draft, there was serious speculation that the Dolphins would pass on the chance for their first franchise quarterback since Dan Marino. They pulled the trigger. The Dolphins played it pretty safe down the line, focusing on defense and getting Tua some offensive line help. There are definitely worse strategies for your new star quarterback with serious injury concerns.

Minnesota Vikings: A

Rd. 1, Pick 22: LSU WR Justin Jefferson

Rd. 1, Pick 31: TCU CB Jeff Gladney

Rd. 2, Pick 58: Boise State OT Ezra Cleveland

Rd. 3, Pick 89: Mississippi State CB Cameron Dantzler

Rd. 4, Pick 117: South Carolina EDGE D.J. Wonnum

Rd. 4, Pick 130: Baylor DE James Lynch

Rd. 4, Pick 132: Oregon LB Troy Dye

Rd. 5, Pick 169: Temple CB Harrison Hand

Rd. 5, Pick 176: Miami WR K.J. Osborn

Rd. 6, Pick 203: Oregon State OG Blake Brandel

Rd. 6, Pick 205: Michigan S Josh Metellus

Rd. 7, Pick 225: Michigan State DE Kenny Willekes

Rd. 7, Pick 244: Iowa QB Nate Stanley

Rd. 7, Pick 249: Mississippi State S Brian Cole II

Rd. 7, Pick 253: Washburn OG Kyle Hinton

The Minnesota Vikings have had a ton of picks, and have done some strong work with them, especially at the front end. Justin Jefferson was one of the most impactful wide receivers in the country for LSU last year, and should help fill the Stefon Diggs hole on the offense. A few picks later, the team picked up Gladney, perhaps the fastest-rising prospect in weeks ahead of the NFL Draft. There is plenty of quality beyond the first round as well, with guys like Dantzler, Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year James Lynch, and Oregon’s Troy Dye on the defensive side.

Belichick giving his dog a treat is the content I didn’t know I needed. #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/8hVhA2mJcV — Dylan C (@DylansRawTake) April 25, 2020

New England Patriots: C

Rd. 2, Pick 37: Lenoir-Rhyne S Kyle Dugger

Rd. 2, Pick 60: Michigan LB Josh Uche

Rd. 3, Pick 87: Alabama EDGE Anfernee Jennings

Rd. 3, Pick 91: UCLA TE Devin Asiasi

Rd. 3, Pick 101: Virginia Tech TE Dalton Keene

Rd. 5, Pick 159: Marshall K Justin Rohrwasser

Rd. 6, Pick 182: Michigan OG Michael Onwenu

Rd. 6, Pick 195: Wake Forest OG Justin Herron

Rd. 6, Pick 204: Wyoming LB Cassh Maluia

Rd. 7, Pick 230: Memphis C Dustin Woodard

The Patriots’ drafts are typically not the most exciting, but Bill Belichick finds diamonds in the rough and undervalued pieces that fit his system. I wouldn’t doubt that being the case here, with a Division II star Kyle Dugger leading the way here. Alabama’s Jennings is a productive player on the edge, and if anyone can take back-to-back tight ends without batting an eye, it is New England. As of now, though, this really doesn’t jump off the page.

The #Saints with a wildcard: #Michigan C Cesar Ruiz at No. 24 — even with #LSU LB Patrick Queen on the board. A sneaky favorite of the O-line coaches and top interior OL. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 24, 2020

New Orleans Saints: B

Rd. 1, Pick 24: Michigan C Cesar Ruiz

Rd. 3, Pick 74: Wisconsin LB Zack Baun

Rd. 3, Pick 105: Dayton TE Adam Trautman

Rd. 7, Pick 240: Mississippi State QB Tommy Stevens

Short and sweet is the theme of what New Orleans did this year. Cesar Ruiz was the top interior lineman in the field, Zack Baun screams long-time veteran Big Ten linebacker, and Trautman, a converted quarterback who thrived at FCS Dayton, is a big athlete and should be a fun new weapon for Drew Brees. Stevens is one of the most intriguing seventh-rounders, given his athleticism. There should be a ton of speculation over whether he could develop into a do-it-all threat like Taysom Hill.

Xavier McKinney was just as versatile Isaiah Simmons last year without any of the fanfare. He played over 200 snaps in box, slot, and deep. Big fan of Giants draft so far — Mike Renner (@PFF_Mike) April 24, 2020

New York Giants: B

Rd. 1, Pick 4: Georgia OT Andrew Thomas

Rd. 2, Pick 36: Alabama S Xavier McKinney

Rd. 3, Pick 99: UConn OT Matt Peart

Rd. 4, Pick 110: UCLA CB Darnay Holmes

Rd. 5, Pick 150: Oregon OG Shane Lemieux

Rd. 6, Pick 183: Penn State LB Cameron Brown

Rd. 7, Pick 218: Minnesota EDGE Carter Coughlin

Rd. 7, Pick 238: South Carolina LB T.J. Brunson

Rd. 7, Pick 247: Minnesota CB Chris Williamson

Rd. 7: Pick 255: Georgia LB Tae Crowder

There was some thought that the Giants could target a receiver, in an NFL Draft littered with them. Instead, they focused on the trenches, and added depth to the defense. Andrew Thomas should be a cornerstone tackle, keeping Daniel Jones upright for years. He was the first of three offensive linemen selected. Xavier McKinney is a great value in the second round for New York as well.

"I just love the New York griminess, I love New York. New York's real tough." – Mekhi Becton at the combine pic.twitter.com/bXkLwAJR1m — Jets Videos (@snyjets) April 24, 2020

New York Jets: A-

Rd. 1, Pick 11: Louisville OT Mekhi Becton

Rd. 2, Pick 59: Baylor WR Denzel Mims

Rd. 3, Pick 68: Cal S Ashtyn Davis

Rd. 3, Pick 79: Florida EDGE Jabari Zuniga

Rd. 4, Pick 120: Florida RB La’Mical Perine

Rd. 4, Pick 125: FIU QB James Morgan

Rd. 4, Pick 129: Charlotte OG Cameron Clarke

Rd. 5, Pick 158: Virginia CB Bryce Hall

Rd. 6, Pick 191: Texas A&M Braden Mann

Sam Darnold should be a happy guy after this weekend. He gets a mountain of an athlete in Mekhi Becton blocking him, after facing an onslaught his first two years. Denzel Mims, who many had with a first round grade, fell all the way to the mid-second round where the Jets got him. The defense gets a nice upgrade with guys like Zuniga out of Florida, and an underrated corner in Virginia’s Bryce Hall. There’s plenty of good value here.

My thoughts on the @Eagles taking Hurts pic.twitter.com/zUhqRnifUg — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) April 25, 2020

Philadelphia Eagles: B-

Rd. 1, Pick 21: TCU WR Jalen Reagor

Rd. 2, Pick 53: Oklahoma QB Jalen Hurts

Rd. 3, Pick 103: Colorado LB Davion Taylor

Rd. 4, Pick 127: Clemson S K’Von Wallace

Rd. 4, Pick 145: Auburn OT Jack Driscoll

Rd. 5, Pick 168: Boise State WR John Hightower

Rd. 6, Pick 196: Temple LB Shaun Bradley

Rd. 6, Pick 200: Southern Miss WR Quez Watkins

Rd. 6, Pick 210: Auburn OT Prince Tega Wanogho

Rd. 7, Pick 233: Stanford EDGE Casey Toohill

The headline pick here is that of Hurts in the second-round, a move that doesn’t make a ton of sense for a playoff contender with a ton of immediate needs, none of which is “young developmental quarterback.” It isn’t a great sign for the franchise’s faith in Carson Wentz to stay healthy, either. Beyond that, the Eagles did fill some spots of need, adding three wide receivers, including first rounder Jalen Reagor out of TCU. The team also traded for Marquise Goodwin during the NFL Draft, adding a speedster who can take the top off of a defense. Hurts is questionable, but the rest of these are pretty solid.

Pittsburgh Steelers: B

Rd. 2, Pick 17: Notre Dame WR Chase Claypool

Rd. 3, Pick 102: Charlotte EDGE Alex Highsmith

Rd. 4, Pick 124: Maryland RB Anthony McFarland

Rd. 4, Pick 135: Louisiana OG Kevin Dotson

Rd. 6, Pick 198: Maryland S Antoine Brooks Jr.

Rd. 7, Pick 232: Nebraska DT Carlos Davis

The Steelers didn’t have a ton of picks this year, but they should get some solid production out of most of their selections. Claypool is a giant receiving target with great speed, and McFarland should be a nice piece in the backfield. Highsmith and Brooks both bring some strong athleticism to the defense. The Steelers machine continues to chug along.

Steve Smith Sr. knows a little bit about WRs. And he’s a big fan of WR Brandon Aiyuk pic.twitter.com/5tCjrAegtU — ESPN 1320 Sacramento (@ESPN1320) April 24, 2020

San Francisco 49ers: A

Rd. 1, Pick 14: South Carolina DT Javon Kinlaw

Rd. 1, Pick 25: Arizona State WR Brandon Aiyuk

Rd. 5, Pick 153: West Virginia OT Colton McKivitz

Rd. 6, Pick 190: Georgia TE Charlie Woerner

Rd. 7, Pick 217: Tennessee WR Jauan Jennings

Teams shouldn’t be able to stock up like this after a Super Bowl run, but the 49ers crushed this NFL Draft weekend. The team used the pick acquired in the DeForest Buckner trade to fill that hole with Kinlaw, and added one of the most explosive players in the draft in Aiyuk later on Thursday night. Jennings is a big target for Jimmy Garoppolo, and a talented seventh rounder. The team also picked up seven-time Pro Bowler Trent Williams in a trade with Washington today. That is good work by John Lynch.

Seattle Seahawks: C

Rd. 1, Pick 27: Texas Tech LB Jordyn Brooks

Rd. 2, Pick 48: Tennessee EDGE Darrell Taylor

Rd. 3, Pick 69: LSU OG Damien Lewis

Rd. 4, Pick 133: Stanford TE Colby Parkinson

Rd. 4, Pick 144: Miami RB DeeJay Dallas

Rd. 5, Pick 148: Syracuse DE Alton Robinson

Rd. 6, Pick 214: Florida WR Freddie Swain

Rd. 7, Pick 251: LSU TE Stephen Sullivan

The Seahawks reportedly love Jordyn Brooks, the team’s first pick. He went a bit earlier than most would’ve guessed, but the team has a strong reputation on the defensive side. There is some nice mid and late-round value here with guys like Parkinson, Robinson, and Swain, but this isn’t the most exciting NFL Draft we’ve seen from Seattle, a year after the team hit a home run with D.K. Metcalf’s slide. As the rest of the NFC West loads up, Seattle will need some serious development from the young guys already on the roster as well.

Tom Brady.

New Uniforms.

Tristan Wirfs. Tampa wins the offseason. — Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) April 24, 2020

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: A

Rd. 1, Pick 13: Iowa OT Tristan Wirfs

Rd. 2, Pick 45: Minnesota S Antoine Winfield Jr.

Rd. 3, Pick 76: Vanderbilt RB Ke’Shawn Vaughn

Rd. 5, Pick 161: Minnesota WR Tyler Johnson

Rd. 6, Pick 194: Nebraska DT Khalil Davis

Rd. 7, Pick 241: Temple LB Chapelle Russell

Rd. 7, Pick 245: Louisiana RB Raymond Calais

What an offseason it has been for the Bucs. The team added certified legends in Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski, and then had one of the best drafts of any team. Iowa tackle Tristan Wirfs, who some thought could go top five, slid to 13. He’ll be a huge helps, defending Brady’s blindside. Vaughn could step right in and be a major contributor in the running game, and Tyler Johnson is one of the most unheralded players in the NFL Draft. He is coming off of back-to-back 1,100+ yard seasons, including a 1,318 yard, 13 touchdown senior campaign.

Let’s recap Mike Vrabel’s war room. L-R: Normal girl, A GUY ON A TOILET, GUY IN A SUPER SUIT, Mike Vrabel, and his son (?) with a mullet wearing Mike’s pro bowl jersey pic.twitter.com/YRgzh2jgsD — Chase Snyder (@ChasingSnyder) April 24, 2020

Tennessee Titans: B-

Rd. 1, Pick 29: Georgia OT Isaiah Wilson

Rd. 2, Pick 61: LSU CB Kristian Fulton

Rd. 3, Pick 93: Appalachian State RB Darrynton Evans

Rd. 5, Pick 174: NC State DT Larrell Murchison

Rd. 7, Pick 224: Hawaii QB Cole McDonald

Rd. 7, Pick 243: Marshall DB Chris Jackson

Isaiah Wilson wasn’t one of the four coveted tackles in the first round, but he’s a big, athletic piece who could become a long-time option at the position for Tennessee. Fulton was a solid piece of the national championship LSU Tigers, and App State’s Darrynton Evans was an explosive playmaker out of the backfield. The most fun pick here, though? Hawaii’s Cole McDonald, who could throw for five touchdowns and/or five interceptions in a given week. He’s a true gunslinger, and we hope to see him get a shot at some point.

Washington Redskins: A

Rd. 1, Pick 2: Ohio State DE Chase Young

Rd. 3, Pick 66: Memphis WR Antonio Gibson

Rd. 4, Pick 108: LSU OT Saahdiq Charles

Rd. 4, Pick 142: Liberty WR Antonio Gandy-Golden

Rd. 5, Pick 156: San Diego State C Keith Ismael

Rd. 5, Pick 162: Michigan LB Khaleke Hudson

Rd. 7, Pick 216: Arkansas S Kamren Curl

Rd. 7, Pick 229: NC State EDGE James Smith-Williams

Chase Young was the no-brainer pick at No. 2. He should be a dominant player in the DMV for years to come. Beyond that, Washington did a great job here. They got Dwayne Haskins two nice receiver pieces, a burner in Memphis’ Antonio Gibson, and a big, impressive athlete in Liberty’s Antonio Gandy-Golden. Saahdiq Charles should contend for playing time as well, as the team continues to build around Haskins, the 2019 first rounder at quarterback.

[NFL.com]