As we enter the second round of this year’s NFL Draft on Friday night, there’s still plenty of solid talent remaining on the board. With a wealth of solid options sliding back into day two, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport shared five guys “to keep an eye on” heading into tonight’s second-round picks.

Heavy on non-skill position talent, Rapoport’s list included Stanford center Drew Dalman, Purdue linebacker Derrick Barnes, Washington defensive tackle Levi Onwuzurike, Wisconsin-Whitewater offensive lineman Quinn Meinerz and Penn State tight end Pat Freiermuth.

A few more to keep an eye on early today:

— #Stanford C Drew Dalman (whose OL coach in college Kevin Carberry is now with the #Rams).

— #Purdue LB Derrick Barnes

— #Washington DT Levi Onwuzurike

— UW-Whitewater OL Quinn Meinerz

— #PSU TE Pat Freiermuth https://t.co/fufKCVcOu2 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 30, 2021

In addition to this grouping, Rapoport also named five players who may be selected earlier than expected in the second round — including Auburn wide receiver Anthony Schwartz, Oklahoma center Creed Humphrey, Northern Iowa offensive lineman Spencer Brown, Oregon safety Jevon Holland and Notre Dame offensive tackle Liam Eichenberg.

Looking at this list, there’s a glaring abundance of talented offensive linemen still remaining on the board.

Plenty of teams picking early tonight could benefit from a strengthened offensive line. With the first and second picks in the second round, the Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Jets could both select linemen to help protect their newly-acquired rookie quarterbacks. Later on in the order at No. 36 and No. 38, the Miami Dolphins and Cincinnati Bengals could also benefit from some added protection for their young QBs — especially after Joe Burrow’s season-ending injury last season.

Near the end of the round at No. 55, the Pittsburgh Steelers will likely be looking for a center replacement for recently-retired veteran Maurkice Pouncey. That role could be filled by either Dalman or Humphrey from Rapoport’s list.

Coverage of the second and third rounds of this year’s NFL Draft will kickoff at 7 p.m. ET tonight.

[Ian Rapoport]