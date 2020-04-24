2020 NFL Draft: Complete Order For The Second Round

There was some wheeling and dealing in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft last night. As a result, the second and third round draft orders are going to look very different tonight.

But the second round is where we’ll likely see the biggest players still on the board come off. There were nine trades affecting the second round before and during the draft, giving 26 teams a selection between 33 and 64.

The most notable of these trades was the March trade between the Houston Texans and Arizona Cardinals. That deal sent Houston’s All-Pro wideout DeAndre Hopkins to Arizona in exchange for the Cardinals’ second-round pick.

The Raiders gave their second round pick this year as part of the blockbuster Khalil Mack trade in 2018. Then there’s San Francisco, who gave their second to Kansas City for Dee Ford last year.

Here is the full draft order for the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft:

33. Cincinnati Bengals

34. Indianapolis Colts (from Washington Redskins)

35. Detroit Lions

36. New York Giants

37. New England Patriots (from Los Angeles Chargers)

38. Carolina Panthers

39. Miami Dolphins

40. Houston Texans (from Arizona Cardinals)

41. Cleveland Browns

42. Jacksonville Jaguars

43. Chicago Bears (from Las Vegas Raiders)

44. Indianapolis Colts

45. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

46. Denver Broncos

47. Atlanta Falcons

48. New York Jets

49. Pittsburgh Steelers

50. Chicago Bears

51. Dallas Cowboys

52. Los Angeles Rams

53. Philadelphia Eagles

54. Buffalo Bills

55. Baltimore Ravens (from New England Patriots via Atlanta Falcons)

56. Miami Dolphins (from New Orleans Saints)

57. Los Angeles Rams (from Houston Texans)

58. Minnesota Vikings

59. Seattle Seahawks

60. Baltimore Ravens

61. Tennessee Titans

62. Green Bay Packers

63. Kansas City Chiefs (from San Francisco 49ers)

64. Seattle Seahawks (from Kansas City Chiefs)

Several quarterbacks like Jalen Hurts, Jake Fromm and Jacob Eason remain on the board for teams looking at a low-risk signal caller.

Just about every elite running back prospect is still available. Jonathan Taylor, D’Andre Swift, JK Dobbins are all still on the board.

Tight ends, safeties, and offensive guards went relatively untouched in the first round. We could see the first of them go off the board tonight.

Who do you think will be the first pick in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft?