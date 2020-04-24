2020 NFL Draft: Complete Order For The Second Round

There was some wheeling and dealing in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft last night. As a result, the second and third round draft orders are going to look very different tonight.
But the second round is where we’ll likely see the biggest players still on the board come off. There were nine trades affecting the second round before and during the draft, giving 26 teams a selection between 33 and 64.
The most notable of these trades was the March trade between the Houston Texans and Arizona Cardinals. That deal sent Houston’s All-Pro wideout DeAndre Hopkins to Arizona in exchange for the Cardinals’ second-round pick.
The Raiders gave their second round pick this year as part of the blockbuster Khalil Mack trade in 2018. Then there’s San Francisco, who gave their second to Kansas City for Dee Ford last year.
Here is the full draft order for the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft:
- 33. Cincinnati Bengals
- 34. Indianapolis Colts (from Washington Redskins)
- 35. Detroit Lions
- 36. New York Giants
- 37. New England Patriots (from Los Angeles Chargers)
- 38. Carolina Panthers
- 39. Miami Dolphins
- 40. Houston Texans (from Arizona Cardinals)
- 41. Cleveland Browns
- 42. Jacksonville Jaguars
- 43. Chicago Bears (from Las Vegas Raiders)
- 44. Indianapolis Colts
- 45. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- 46. Denver Broncos
- 47. Atlanta Falcons
- 48. New York Jets
- 49. Pittsburgh Steelers
- 50. Chicago Bears
- 51. Dallas Cowboys
- 52. Los Angeles Rams
- 53. Philadelphia Eagles
- 54. Buffalo Bills
- 55. Baltimore Ravens (from New England Patriots via Atlanta Falcons)
- 56. Miami Dolphins (from New Orleans Saints)
- 57. Los Angeles Rams (from Houston Texans)
- 58. Minnesota Vikings
- 59. Seattle Seahawks
- 60. Baltimore Ravens
- 61. Tennessee Titans
- 62. Green Bay Packers
- 63. Kansas City Chiefs (from San Francisco 49ers)
- 64. Seattle Seahawks (from Kansas City Chiefs)
Several quarterbacks like Jalen Hurts, Jake Fromm and Jacob Eason remain on the board for teams looking at a low-risk signal caller.
Just about every elite running back prospect is still available. Jonathan Taylor, D’Andre Swift, JK Dobbins are all still on the board.
Tight ends, safeties, and offensive guards went relatively untouched in the first round. We could see the first of them go off the board tonight.
Who do you think will be the first pick in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft?