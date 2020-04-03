NFL Insider Updates Plans For ‘Virtual’ NFL Draft Experience

The 2020 NFL Draft was set to take place in Las Vegas later this month. Obviously, given the current global health crisis, the event will no longer take place in person.

The league has confirmed that things will be moving forward on the originally scheduled dates, Apr. 23-25. The proceedings will also be televised in some manner. There is plenty else that is still being worked out over the next few weeks.

Unfortunately, top NFL Draft picks won’t have the honor of being there in person. Typically, players will come from the green room and receive their new jerseys on stage, along with an embrace with commissioner Roger Goodell. EA Sports, creator of the Madden NFL video game franchise, is looking to try and recreate that for players with a “virtual experience.”

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the league and EA are developing ideas. Among them: the players’ Madden avatars will walk on stage to meet Goodell. The players chosen for the honor will also be receiving a $2500 grant for their high school football programs, which is a very nice boost for those schools.

As the NFL works on a virtual draft experience for prospects, 2 interesting notes:

— EA Sports will create a virtual moment of the prospect walking out on stage meeting the Commissioner.

— Each prospect will choose a HS to receive a $2,500 grant towards their football program. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 3, 2020

Per previous reports, at least 50 prospects are expected to be involved in the broadcast later this month. I assume we’ll see some sort of video and/or social media interviews with those players as the selections come in. Families will also receive “draft packages,” though it is unclear what those will contain.

The Cincinnati Bengals are currently on the clock, and expected to take LSU quarterback Joe Burrow. From there, we could be in for one of the more intriguing drafts in some time, with a slew of talented wide receivers set for first round selection, along with a number of quarterbacks, including former Alabama star Tua Tagovailoa.

It is unfortunate that things won’t be live from the Las Vegas Strip, as originally intended, but we’ll definitely get a unique event in some capacity later this month.

[Ian Rapoport]