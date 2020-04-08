Adam Schefter: 1 “Concern” Emerging For Coaches, Front Offices

The NFL Draft will be conducted remotely, with general managers drafting from their homes. It is the only thing that makes a ton of sense right now, but that hasn’t stopped people from raising concerns.

On Tuesday, we heard that some were worried about other teams hacking their conference calls. Many companies and industries have started to use the Zoom platform to host video calls with numerous people on one line. That is likely the plan for teams.

Unfortunately, the popularity of Zoom has also revealed some stark security concerns. Google recently banned its employees from using it for business as a result. On ESPN’s Get Up Tuesday, Adam Schefter reported that teams believe their rivals could try and hack the Zoom calls to get inside info on their draft plans.

That isn’t the only concern around this alternate NFL Draft plan. Today, Schefter is reporting that coaches and front office staffers are worried about having IT people come into their homes to install the necessary equipment. Those employees also have concerns.

A concern has emerged in recent days: There are certain coaches and front-office staffers reluctant to have their IT employees in their homes for fear of the virus spreading, and vice versa; some IT employees are concerned about going into other homes to equip them for the draft. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 8, 2020

Without downplaying the chance for football espionage, this concern about the virus is definitely a bit less far fetched. There are precautions that everyone can take, of course.

In any event, the NFL Draft will happen later this month as originally scheduled, even if it won’t go down in person on the Las Vegas Strip.

The first round will begin with the Cincinnati Bengals at No. 1 on Thursday, April 23.