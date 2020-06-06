NFL Employee Went “Rogue” To Create Viral Video With Star Players

Earlier this week, several star football players took to their respective social media pages to share a message for the NFL.

The video showed NFL stars like Saquon Barkley and Patrick Mahomes delivering a message to the league. The players each recited a script that delivered a powerful statement to the league.

In the video the players ask, “What if I was George Floyd?” before they each taking turns saying “I am…” followed by a list names of those who were the victims of police brutality in recent years.

Two days after the video came out, the story of how the video came together started making headlines. A “rogue” NFL employee reached out to Michael Thomas about creating a video that would “put pressure” on the league, according to Yahoo Sports.

After the NFL released an “empty” statement on Monday, Bryndon Minter decided to do something about it. He reached out to Thomas and the two – along with another NFL employee – created the script for the video.

Other players like Odell Beckham Jr, Jamal Adams and DeAndre Hopkins all lent their voices. The video quickly went viral on social media and resulted in a public statement from NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.

We, the NFL, condemn racism and the systematic oppression of Black People. We, the NFL, admit we were wrong for not listening to NFL players earlier and encourage all to speak out and peacefully protest. We, the NFL, believe Black Lives Matter. #InspireChange pic.twitter.com/ENWQP8A0sv — NFL (@NFL) June 5, 2020

Goodell openly admitted the NFL missed the mark with its first statement and that the league silenced peaceful protests from players in the past.

The new statement still failed to mention Colin Kaepernick by name, but it accomplished Minter’s goal – get the NFL to condemn racism in a public manner.