NFL Employee Went “Rogue” To Create Viral Video With Star Players

The NFL logo in the middle of Metlife Stadium.EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - JANUARY 08: A detail of the official National Football League NFL logo is seen painted on the turf as the New York Giants host the Atlanta Falcons during their NFC Wild Card Playoff game at MetLife Stadium on January 8, 2012 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Nick Laham/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, several star football players took to their respective social media pages to share a message for the NFL.

The video showed NFL stars like Saquon Barkley and Patrick Mahomes delivering a message to the league. The players each recited a script that delivered a powerful statement to the league.

In the video the players ask, “What if I was George Floyd?” before they each taking turns saying “I am…” followed by a list names of those who were the victims of police brutality in recent years.

Two days after the video came out, the story of how the video came together started making headlines. A “rogue” NFL employee reached out to Michael Thomas about creating a video that would “put pressure” on the league, according to Yahoo Sports.

After the NFL released an “empty” statement on Monday, Bryndon Minter decided to do something about it. He reached out to Thomas and the two – along with another NFL employee – created the script for the video.

Other players like Odell Beckham Jr, Jamal Adams and DeAndre Hopkins all lent their voices. The video quickly went viral on social media and resulted in a public statement from NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.

Goodell openly admitted the NFL missed the mark with its first statement and that the league silenced peaceful protests from players in the past.

The new statement still failed to mention Colin Kaepernick by name, but it accomplished Minter’s goal – get the NFL to condemn racism in a public manner.

