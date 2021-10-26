NFL Executive Addresses Taunting Penalty Criticism

The taunting penalty has become a major source of frustration for NFL players and fans this season.

NFL executive Trot Vincent was pressed on the matter during Tuesday’s NFL fall meeting. He backed the taunting penalty while adding there has to be a level of respect between players.

“The game is no good without sportsmanship and you’ve got to play the game with a level of respect,” Vincent said.

NFL exec Trot Vincent increase in taunting penalties this season: “The game is no good without sportsmanship and you’ve got to play the game with a level of respect.” Says the coaches subcommittee and competition committee have told the league to keep at it. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 26, 2021

There’s a difference between sportsmanship and celebration. And one of the main problems surrounding the taunting penalty is that it’s subjective.

Football fans are not happy with Vincent’s latest comments on the matter.

“Come on @TroyVincentSr– this is something that has been called under subjective lens’ in each game,” a fan said on Twitter. “It’s widely inconsistent. You’d think you’d remember the fun jawing that @BrianDawkins and Chris Cooley had with each other. It made the game what it was. This new rule ain’t it.”

“This screams ‘I’ve never played a sport competitively but I intend on making rules for said competition’ We’ll be watching two hand touch by 2025,” another said.

“Grown men crying about sportsmanship so now the league & referees have even more control over the outcome of games. Epitome of clown behavior,” one NFL fan added.