NFL Executive Doubles Down On His Monday Night Claim

MIAMI, FLORIDA - JANUARY 30: Former NFL player, Troy Vincent speaks onstage during day 2 of SiriusXM at Super Bowl LIV on January 30, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM ) Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Troy Vincent denied ESPN's report that the NFL gave the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals a five-minute warmup window before planning to resume Monday night's game.

Via Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio, the executive VP of football operations repeated that claim Wednesday. He insisted the NFL was only considering Damar Hamlin's health after the safety collapsed on the field.

"I just want to be clear. Just that suggestion alone was inappropriate, it was insensitive, and frankly it lacked both empathy and compassion for Damar's situation, who is still in the woods and is fighting for his life this day," Vincent said. "It lacked complete and — it was just so insensitive to think we were even thinking about returning to play. I just wanted to share that because it came up, and I think there's been a little bit of discussion. I don't know who said it, and I really don't care."

Joe Buck discussed the ramp-up period more than once during ESPN's broadcast. The play-by-play announcer told the New York Post's Andrew Marchand that ESPN rules expert John Parry received that information directly from the league.

On Tuesday, ESPN released a statement standing by its reporting.

Florio said the NFL uses five minutes as a standard timeline after an unexpected delay, so it's possible a source told ESPN the usual protocol before realizing the severity of Hamlin's situation.

Both teams left the field before beginning to warm up, and the league eventually postponed the game over an hour after Hamlin collapsed. There's currently no makeup plan in place.