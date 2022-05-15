NFL Executives Admit 1 Team's Schedule "Looks Odd"

DETROIT, MI - SEPTEMBER 12: Local first responders hold the US Flag for the National Anthem prior to the Detroit Lions vs San Francisco 49ers game on Sunday September 12, 2021 at Ford Field in Detroit, MI. (Photo by Steven King/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The National Football League officially released its full 2022 regular season schedule earlier this week.

The Detroit Lions are one team with zero primetime night games currently on the schedule.

Detroit will have its annual Thanksgiving Day game, which will be among the most-watched of the season, but it doesn't have any night games.

One NFL scheduling executive admits it looks odd.

“Unattractive is not the right word,” Mike North said of the Lions. “The real thing for us is, again, we look at them on national windows and we can never lose sight of the fact that Thanksgiving afternoon window — that 12:30 window in Detroit — most years is the Number Two or Number Three most-watched NFL game every year, so there’s no hesitation to put the Lions in a national window like that. . . . You could certainly make a pretty compelling argument they’re gonna get a lot more eyeballs for that one than they would have if they had one kind-of stand-alone Monday night game or one kind-of stand-alone Thursday night game. I acknowledge that it ‘looks odd’ to have them not in prime-time, but they’re gonna be playing in one of the five most-watched games of this season. That’s pretty good, too.”

The Lions will have a lot of eyes this summer, when they're featured on HBO's Hard Knocks.

Detroit is coming off a 3-13-1 record in 2021.