NFL Expects Proposal To Change Overtime Rules

Instead of commemorating the AFC Divisional Round showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills as an all-time classic, many fans instead lamented Josh Allen not getting an opportunity in overtime.

Once Kansas City won the coin toss, Patrick Mahomes drove his offense down the field and cemented a 42-36 victory with a game-winning touchdown pass to Travis Kelce.

Of course, they failed to replicate the same scenario in the AFC Championship Game, falling to the Cincinnati Bengals in overtime despite receiving the ball first. However, the damage was already done.

The overtime rules played a pivotal rule in a marquee matchup, so it’s only natural they receive close scrutiny during the offseason.

According to Mark Maske of The Washington Post, chairman of NFL competition committee Rich McKay said he expects someone to propose a change to the current format.

“I have no question it will be brought up,” McKay said. “I have no question that there will be a team or two that is going to suggest a rule change.”

Some teams are expected to focus on the postseason, while others aim to implement year-round changes.

Rich McKay said he expects the competition committee to discuss possible OT modifications on Tuesday in Indy. McKay said he expects teams to make proposals related to OT changes for postseason only, and others to make proposals related to both regular season and postseason. — MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) February 27, 2022

Currently, the first team to receive the ball in overtime can win the game with a touchdown. If they kick a field goal, the other side gets a chance to match or score their own walk-off touchdown.

Even Kansas City head coach Andy Reid said he “wouldn’t be opposed” to altering the format. Although it benefited his squad this year, the same scenario kept Mahomes on the sidelines as Tom Brady’s New England Patriots punched their ticket to Super Bowl LIII three years ago.

The NFL could adapt college football’s rules that give each team a chance to score from the opponent’s 25-yard line, or it implement some version of the Elam ending that has revitalized the NBA All-Star Game.

Perhaps the simplest fix would be maintaining the current format, with the addendum that each offense always has to get an opportunity. Let’s see if this latest spotlight sparks the NFL to change course.