NFL Fan Who Died At Sunday's Game Has Been Identified
The Pittsburgh Steelers fan who tragically died after falling at Sunday afternoon's game has reportedly been identified.
On Sunday, a man reportedly fell off an escalator while leaving the Steelers vs. Jets game in Pittsburgh. He was transported to a local hospital in critical condition, but was later pronounced dead.
Monday, the man has been identified.
"The Pittsburgh Steelers fan who died after falling from an escalator at Acrisure Stadium on Sunday has been identified as 27-year-old Dalton Keane from Monaca, Pennsylvania, officials said Monday," Steelers Now reports.
A Steelers spokesman released a statement on the tragic accident.
“We are aware of an unfortunate incident that occurred inside Acrisure Stadium today,” Steelers team spokesperson Burt Lauten said. “We are working with local authorities and helping their investigation into the matter. We are sending our thoughts and prayers to the guest’s family.”
Details surrounding the accident remain unclear.