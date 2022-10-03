NFL Fan Who Died At Sunday's Game Has Been Identified

PITTSBURGH, PA - SEPTEMBER 24: A general view of Heinz Field during the game between the Pittsburgh Panthers and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the game on September 24, 2011 at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

The Pittsburgh Steelers fan who tragically died after falling at Sunday afternoon's game has reportedly been identified.

On Sunday, a man reportedly fell off an escalator while leaving the Steelers vs. Jets game in Pittsburgh. He was transported to a local hospital in critical condition, but was later pronounced dead.

Monday, the man has been identified.

"The Pittsburgh Steelers fan who died after falling from an escalator at Acrisure Stadium on Sunday has been identified as 27-year-old Dalton Keane from Monaca, Pennsylvania, officials said Monday," Steelers Now reports.

A Steelers spokesman released a statement on the tragic accident.

“We are aware of an unfortunate incident that occurred inside Acrisure Stadium today,” Steelers team spokesperson Burt Lauten said. “We are working with local authorities and helping their investigation into the matter. We are sending our thoughts and prayers to the guest’s family.”

Details surrounding the accident remain unclear.