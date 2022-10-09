NFL Fans Are Calling For Coach's Firing On Sunday

(Photo by David Maxwell/Getty Images)

It's safe to say that Cleveland Browns fans have seen enough of defensive coordinator Joe Woods.

The Browns have some talent on defense, but so far this season, they've really disappointed. Unfortunately for Cleveland, the same is true on Sunday.

Cleveland is now trailing Los Angeles, 17-14, following some really poor defensive play.

Browns fans are now calling for defensive coordinator Joe Woods to be fired.

"Almost 6 million people in the country are unemployed and somehow Joe Woods isn’t one of them," one fan wrote.

"Joe Woods should be selling lumber at Home Depot," one fan added.

"Our defense sucks. Fire Joe Woods it shouldn’t be this difficult of a decision," another fan added.

The Browns are 2-2 on the season, hosting the 2-2 Chargers on Sunday afternoon.

Will the Browns make a change if they can't pull out a win on Sunday?