NFL Fans Are Disappointed By The Randy Moss News

Wide receiver Randy Moss, left, congratulates and exhausted teammate Cris Carter, right, on the sidelines following Carter's touchdown during the fourth quarter of the Vikings' game against the New York Giants (Photo By JUDY GRIESEDIECK/Star Tribune via Getty Images)

Few ESPN NFL personalities, if any, have been more entertaining in recent years than Randy Moss.

Unfortunately, Moss will have a smaller role with the Worldwide Leader moving forward.

According to the New York Post, Moss is being replaced by Robert Griffin III on ESPN's pregame show.

NFL fans are disappointed.

"Randy and Teddy only reason I watch," one fan tweeted.

"Right hire wrong person to replace," another fan added.

"Wow! Moss is a great commentator. I hope they keep him around," another fan added.

"worst day of my life. this means no more you got mossed. literally the only reason why i tuned into mnf countdown," one fan admitted.

Perhaps RGIII will surprise, though.