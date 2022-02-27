NFL Fans Are Excited For League’s Upcoming Schedule

It’s been two weeks since Super Bowl LVI officially marked the end of the 2021 NFL season. But with March on the horizon, fans are more than ready for the new season to begin.

NFL reporter Avi Meirov posted a countdown of the NFL calendar, showing that we’re only days away from most of the big events. The NFL Scouting Combine is two days away, following by the free agency period being just a few weeks away.

NFL calendar is about to heat up once again: – Combine: 2 days away

– Franchise tag deadline: 9 days away

– “Legal” tampering period: 15 days away

– Free agency/new league year: 17 days away

– Annual League Meeting: 28 days away

– Draft: 60 days away Bring on the fireworks.

Even though this schedule has been out for a while, the reminder has fans pumped. Fans are flocking to Twitter to express just how excited they are for the 2022 season and all the chaos that comes with it.

The most wonderful time of the year! https://t.co/vuHWfn0pz5 — G.T Bobby Thompson (@BThomps81) February 27, 2022

The NFL offseason can often be even more exciting than the season itself. Given that it’s the greatest source of hopes for some franchises and a single one can change the fortunes of a franchise for a decade, it’s easy to understand why.

The next 60 days are probably going to go by in the blink of an eye. So keep your alters on if you want to avoid missing anything.

The 2022 offseason is going to be a wild one.