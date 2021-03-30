NFL Fans Are Loving The New Date For The Super Bowl

If there’s one collective wish football fans could be granted, it’d be a day off from work the day after the Super Bowl. That wish may be granted in coming years.

The NFL is planning to expand the typical 16-game season to 17 games this year. That means the Super Bowl will be delayed out a week or two in February.

According to Mark Maske of the Washington Post, the Super Bowl will line up with President’s Day weekend every so often. That means most fans will have the next day off from work or school.

“Next year’s Super Bowl would fall one week before Presidents’ Day weekend,” Maske tweeted on Tuesday. “But in other years, the Super Bowl would fall on the Sunday right before Presidents’ Day.”

This is an ideal scenario for the NFL and its fans. Super Bowl parties are going to take off in coming years with the knowledge the very next day is a Federal holiday. Next year's Super Bowl would fall one week before Presidents' Day weekend. But in other years, the Super Bowl would fall on the Sunday right before Presidents' Day. https://t.co/hDrvUXka4X — MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) March 30, 2021 Unfortunately, the Super Bowl will be a week before President’s Day weekend this upcoming season. But it’s still exciting to realize a holiday the day after the NFL’s championship is now a legitimate possibility in coming years. This past season, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Kansas City Chiefs to win the title. Tom Brady continues to win championships, and he’s showing no signs of slowing down. Super Bowl LVI will take place in Los Angeles at the new So-Fi Stadium, home to both the Los Angeles Rams and Chargers.