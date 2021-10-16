NFL Fans Are Not Buying The Latest Email News

The NFL’s investigation of workplace misconduct within the Washington Football Team ultimately led to Jon Gruden’s resignation. Nothing else has come from the investigation. NFL fans aren’t buying it.

The NFL’s investigative team reviewed over 650,000 emails. Some of those emails included racist, homophobic and misogynistic language from Gruden. Just moments after those findings were revealed by the New York Times earlier this week, Gruden resigned.

There’s an overwhelming belief Gruden isn’t the only NFL personnel to have sent inappropriate messages in the emails reviewed by the league. But the Associated Press reported on Friday night that is indeed the case.

A source told the AP that Gruden was the only current NFL personnel to use “racist, homophobic or misogynistic language” in the 650,000 emails reviewed in the league’s investigation.

“The NFL has found no other current team or league personnel to have sent emails containing racist, homophobic or misogynistic language similar to messages written by Jon Gruden that led to his resignation as Las Vegas Raiders coach, according to a person familiar with the documents,” writes Barry Wilner, via APnews.com.

The NFL has found no other current personnel that have sent emails with racist, homophobic or misogynistic language like those written by Jon Gruden that led to his resignation as Las Vegas Raiders coach, a person familiar with the documents told @AP. https://t.co/N8PfRckPVu — The Associated Press (@AP) October 16, 2021

NFL fans aren’t buying it.

It’s doesn’t seem likely Jon Gruden would have used the language he did unless he knew those receiving it were comfortable with it.

Lol nobody believes this https://t.co/CnBW6oK1KB — Molly Knight (@molly_knight) October 16, 2021

Translation: “Please talk about something else 🙏..” https://t.co/bUZAL5eL0v — Andrew Brandt (@AndrewBrandt) October 16, 2021

It’s also probably not a coincidence the NFL dumped pretty significant news on a Friday evening.

NFL email news dump was brilliantly timed. Friday night, buried by two full days of football. Leaking it to the ⁦@AP⁩ calculated too: automatically going to be repurposed by hundreds of newspapers, websites, tv stations who pay for @AP wire rights. Classic NFL PR move. pic.twitter.com/17uPCrEHd2 — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) October 16, 2021

Unfortunately, the NFL’s lack of transparency throughout this entire ordeal isn’t a surprise.

This is a bad look for the league which can’t ever seem to escape its own shadow.