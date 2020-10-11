NFL Fans Are Not Happy With Roger Goodell On Sunday Morning

NFL fans are not happy with league commissioner Roger Goodell Sunday morning in the midst of game cancellations and postponements due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Every other professional sports league has had massive success dealing with the pandemic. Adam Silver and the NBA in particular has received plenty of praise from fans and analysts due to its “bubble” success. Baseball had a few hiccups early on in the start of the 2020 season, but it’s been smooth sailing right into the postseason.

The NFL, meanwhile, is starting to feel the impact of a lack of preparation. Plenty of games are having to be rescheduled due to coronavirus outbreaks within organizations. The Tennessee Titans have been hit the hardest after the organization reported its 24th positive COVID-19 test within the organization Sunday morning. The Patriots had to close their facilities Sunday morning following another positive test. Now, New England’s Monday game against the Denver Broncos is in question.

NFL fans are furious with how unprepared the league was and is for the current circumstances. Per usual, Goodell is getting blasted for his mishandling of the entire situation. Take a look at a few of NFL fan reactions to Goodell’s negligence below.

Rodger Goodell is the worst commissioner in all of sports pic.twitter.com/e3Gj6oOlum — (4-1) 🐻⬇️ #ExtendAllenRobinson (@ABearsFan1) October 11, 2020

The NFL’s handling of COVID should be the final nail in Roger Goodell’s coffin. How can you have 6 months to prepare and still be so utterly unprepared? — Sam Kramer (@KramerSam22) October 11, 2020

Roger Goodell looked at attempting a full NFL season in the middle of a pandemic and didn't think to add at least one extra bye week. That man's existence is as pointless as a sweater vest. — Adam Zopf (@adamzopf) October 11, 2020

Adam Silver is a miles better commissioner than Roger Goodell — Fumble (@Fumble_Forcer) October 11, 2020

Roger Goodell looking at Adam Silver and the other league executives that know how to handle COVID pic.twitter.com/4NRb8dJdSN — Jamius (@freelanceburner) October 11, 2020

There’s no doubt Roger Goodell deserves blame. The NFL should have at least added one or two extra bye weeks into the season to allow the rescheduling of games.

But Goodell isn’t the only individual who deserves blame. Teams and organizations are responsible for following COVID-19 protocol. The Titans failed to do when they held an informal workout only a day after the team closed their facilities.

There’s still time for the NFL to push the playoffs back and add in an extra bye week. Hopefully Goodell takes action.