NFL Fans Are Split On ESPN’s New ‘Pick Your Squad’ Graphic

If you had to choose for one game, are you taking the GOAT (Tom Brady) or the best QB now (Patrick Mahomes)? How about Saquon Barkley or Christian McCaffrey at running back?

A new graphic from ESPN wants to know how you feel about these exact questions. This afternoon, the official ESPN account sent out a tweet of two five-man offensive skill groups comprised of some of the best players in the NFL.

“One game to win it all. Pick which offense you’re rolling with: Top or bottom,” the tweet said. The top group featured Brady, McCaffrey, wide receivers DeAndre Hopkins and Julio Jones and tight end George Kittle.

The bottom unit included Mahomes, Barkley, Michael Thomas, Odell Beckham Jr. and Travis Kelce.

One game to win it all. Pick which offense you're rolling with: Top or Bottom 🤔 pic.twitter.com/bQU3mln5ow — ESPN (@espn) June 28, 2020

You can’t really go wrong here, but it’s not exactly an easy choice. Mahomes is the top passer in the league right now, while Kelce is probably the league’s best tight end, at least from a receiving standpoint.

The wide receiver tandems are tough to call, especially if Beckham is 100 percent healthy as he says he is. At running back, McCaffrey and Barkley are a little different stylistically, but both are incredible rushing and receiving threats.

We’d probably take the bottom group if we had to make a pick, but it’s tough to count Brady out in any scenario.

Which squad would you choose?