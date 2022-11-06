NFL Fans Aren't Happy With The Schedule On Sunday

TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 19: A general view of the field taken during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Seattle Seahawks at Raymond James Stadium on September 19, 2004 in Tampa, Florida. The Seahawks defeated the Buccaneers 10-6. (Photo by Robert Laberge/Getty Images)

The Week 9 NFL schedule is pretty lacking on Sunday afternoon.

This afternoon, there are only two games in the premier 4 p.m. E.T. slot:

Bucs vs. Rams

Seahawks vs. Cardinals

Oof.

The Bucs vs. Rams game obviously had major implications coming into the season, but so far, both Super Bowl contenders have greatly disappointed. Neither Tampa Bay nor Los Angeles even looks like a legitimate playoff team right now.

NFL fans have taken to social media to complain about the schedule on Sunday.

"What’s a scenario where the CBS late game is unable to be televised, that causes no actual harm to anyone? Truck power failure? I want the NFL to be embarrassed by this schedule today," one fan wondered.

"Whole NFL schedule is some trash today," one fan added.

"NFL schedule today is trash," one fan added.

"The NFL schedule makers need to explain why there's so many games in the 1:00 window today and so little games in the 4:00 window. Makes absolutely no sense at all. Why not just balance them out?" another fan added.

The off-weeks can still deliver in ways you might not expect, though. Hopefully the 4 p.m. E.T. games are better than we think they'll be.