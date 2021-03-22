With the 2021 NFL Draft a little over one month away, Florida tight end Kyle Pitts’ stock is soaring.

Pitts, who found the end zone 12 times as a junior, is regarded as a matchup nightmare, a tight end capable of lining up wide and making life miserable for defenses. The 6-foot-6, 246-pound prospect is a freakish blend of size and athleticism.

Given all of that, it is easy to understand why NFL fans are so excited over new video of Pitts running the 40-yard dash. According to his trainer Level 40, Pitts ran a 4.46.

The clip can be see below. That is a big man moving very, very fast.

Florida TE Kyle Pitts running a 4.46 40 (per the caption from @level40 on Instagram) is just the latest example of how different this dude is. pic.twitter.com/GM60Iyr1I5 — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 22, 2021

Pitts’ skillset is the reason why he could find himself in rarified air when it comes to tight ends being drafted.

Many draft experts are pegging Pitts to go off the board in the first six picks.

In pro football history. one tight end has been selected first overall — Billy Cannon by the Rams in 1960. Cannon chose the AFL instead. Of the tight ends chosen with the second to sixth picks, you have Vernon Davis, Kellen Winslow, Riley Odoms, Charle Young, and Mike Ditka. https://t.co/vLGX8Il6hR — Doug Farrar (@NFL_DougFarrar) March 21, 2021

If Pitts doesn’t go that high, he won’t have to wait much longer after the top six picks to hear his name called.

It’s going to be fun watching this kid develop in the pros.