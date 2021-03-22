The Spun

Florida tight end Kyle Pitts celebrates a touchdown.

With the 2021 NFL Draft a little over one month away, Florida tight end Kyle Pitts’ stock is soaring.

Pitts, who found the end zone 12 times as a junior, is regarded as a matchup nightmare, a tight end capable of lining up wide and making life miserable for defenses. The 6-foot-6, 246-pound prospect is a freakish blend of size and athleticism.

Given all of that, it is easy to understand why NFL fans are so excited over new video of Pitts running the 40-yard dash. According to his trainer Level 40, Pitts ran a 4.46.

The clip can be see below. That is a big man moving very, very fast.

Pitts’ skillset is the reason why he could find himself in rarified air when it comes to tight ends being drafted.

Many draft experts are pegging Pitts to go off the board in the first six picks.

If Pitts doesn’t go that high, he won’t have to wait much longer after the top six picks to hear his name called.

It’s going to be fun watching this kid develop in the pros.


