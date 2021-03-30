Only a select few can actually improve their NFL Draft stock with a strong pro-day performance – Justin Fields might be one of those few.

The former Ohio State star had a nearly flawless pro day on Tuesday. He missed few throws and displayed incredible athleticism, but it was his arm strength coupled with accuracy that has scouts drooling today.

On the very last throw of his pro day, Fields rolled to his left – a difficult thing to do for right-handed quarterbacks – and delivered a gorgeous deep ball. He began his throw at the 30-yard line and dropped it in a bucket to his receiver at the 5-yard line. That’s right. Fields completed a perfect 65-yard throw while rolling to his left.

Even the crowd in attendance couldn’t believe their eyes. Take a look.

The reaction by the crowd in attendance says it all. 😳@justnfields // @OhioStateFB pic.twitter.com/KwVso7Ptqc — Ohio State on BTN (@OhioStateOnBTN) March 30, 2021

This might not be the last time we get to see Justin Fields throw ahead of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch spent Tuesday afternoon in Tuscaloosa attending Mac Jones’ pro day. But a recent report indicates Shanahan has been in contact with Fields’ agent to request an additional Fields’ workout. That makes sense given the Niners reportedly have strong interest in the former Ohio State star.

Honestly, Fields will be there for the taking for the 49ers if they want him. They’ll select third overall, and most reports suggest Trevor Lawrence and Zach Wilson will be the top two picks.

After seeing what Fields was able to do at his pro day on Tuesday, it’s hard to imagine the Niners passing on the talented prospect.