NFL Fans Have A Growing “ManningCast Curse” Theory

Sports fans love a good curse and there seems to be a significant one developing in the NFL landscape right now.

For fans who watch Monday Night Football, there is an alternative broadcast featuring Peyton and Eli Manning. The Manning brothers have guests featured on the show throughout the game.

For any NFL player thinking of joining the broadcast for a few minutes, it’s time to think again. Earlier Sunday afternoon, the Buffalo Bills fell to the Jacksonville Jaguars in a stunner.

There might be a reason why. Bills star quarterback Josh Allen made an appearance on the ManningCast during Week 8. Just a few days later, he and the Bills suffered an embarrassing loss to the Jaguars.

A handful of other players have suffered a similar fate. In Week 1, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce was guest on the show. That weekend, the Chiefs suffered a loss.

Russell Wilson and the Seahawks met a similar fate as well. But that’s not all. The list has grown to six players who have made appearances on the ManningCast only to lose the following weekend.

Check it out.

The Manning Curse: Players are 0-6 after appearing on the ManningCast this season. — Kelce on Week 1, lost Week 2

— Russ on Week 1, lost Week 2

— Gronk on Week 2, lost Week 3

— Stafford on Week 3, lost Week 4

— Brady on Week 7, lost Week 8

— Josh Allen on Week 8, lost Week 9 pic.twitter.com/NLKxqsxXmG — StatMuse (@statmuse) November 7, 2021

The ManningCast got two Tampa Bay Buccaneers player in Rob Gronkowski and Tom Brady.

Josh Allen is just the latest victim of the Manning brothers and their alternative Monday Night Football broadcasts.

Who will be next?