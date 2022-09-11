NFL Fans Loved Tony Romo's 'Karate Kid' Reference Sunday

SPRINGFIELD, MO - JULY 22: Tony Romo, former NFL quarterback, looks on from the 17th tee during the first round of the Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr. Pepper at Highland Spring Country Club on July 22, 2021 in Springfield, Missouri. (Photo by James Gilbert/PGA TOUR)

Tony Romo must have binged Cobra Kai during the NFL offseason.

Harrison Butker got carted off the field Sunday with an apparent ankle injury. However, the Kansas City Chiefs kicker improbably returned to make a 54-yard field goal.

The moment amazed Romo, who likened Butker's comeback to the Karate Kid protagonist fighting through pain to win the All Valley tournament.

"Daniel LaRusso is gonna fight," the CBS commentator remarked.

Viewers got a kick out of Romo's reference.

Although no Arizona Cardinals defender swept his leg, Butker rolled his ankle on his kickoff. Before his return, safety Justin Reid successfully converted one of two extra-point attempts.

Romo has won over football fans with his jovial calls and occasional clairvoyance. He brought this atypical moment to life with a creative call.

Despite Romo comparing Butker to LaRusso, Kansas City has instead embodied his rival dojo by striking first and showing no mercy. The Chiefs have punched ahead to a 30-7 lead in the third quarter.