NFL Fans React To CBS’ New Scorebug At Super Bowl

Earlier today it was reported that CBS would be unveiling a new NFL scorebug at Super Bowl LV. So what’s the reaction been so far?

The main difference between the new graphic and the old one is that it appears flatter and brighter. The colors appear to bleed into one another, but the different sections are still easy to identify.

Based on the early looks, fans like the new CBS scorebug. The general consensus seems to be that the lack of bells and whistles make it nice and simple.

It’s definitely crisp. We could see other networks implement something similar in the months to come.

Here’s CBS’ newest scorebug compared to the old one#SuperBowlLV pic.twitter.com/Jf7VPGcSRw — Nathan Fry (@FrySports) February 7, 2021

“New CBS scorebug alert,” one fan wrote. “Flat design, clean and back to basics.”

“New CBS scorebug = very nice,” wrote another. “Not flashy and to the point.”

“I really like the slim, clean scorebug. Great job @CBS,” another said.

Not everyone loves it of course. Some are complaining that it isn’t different enough to really register with them.

“The quarter and clock on the CBS scorebug isn’t centered and this is going to bug me the whole night,” one person wrote.

“After all the fuss over the new CBS scorebug, it turns out to be… not that different from the last one. #SuperBowl

You can’t please everyone. But the general sense is that CBS did a pretty good job with the new scorebug.

What do you think about it?