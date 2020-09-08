NFL Fans React To Colin Kaepernick’s 81 Madden Rating

On Tuesday afternoon, EA Sports announced the addition of free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick to its Madden NFL 21 video game.

“Starting today in Madden NFL 21, fans can put Colin Kaepernick at the helm of any NFL team in Franchise mode, as well as play with him in Play Now,” EA Sports announced. “We look forward to seeing Colin on Madden NFL teams everywhere.”

Kaepernick, who hasn’t stepped onto an NFL field since the close of the 2016 NFL season, received an 81 overall rating. Madden has Kaepernick ranked higher than several notable quarterbacks, including Cam Newton and Baker Mayfield.

Once fans found out his rating, they were quick to point out the fact that Kap hasn’t played football in years – but still held a better ranking than several starting quarterbacks.

Here’s some of the reaction.

At 81 OVR Kap in 2020 is better than Baker Mayfield

Josh Allen

Cam Newton

Kyler Murray — Deni K🧙‍♂️ (@D_Kissane) September 8, 2020

Daniel Jones: 72 OVR

Joe Burrow: 76 OVR

Cam Newton: 78 (!!!) OVR Colin Kaepernick, who hasn’t been in the league in 3 years: 81 OVR https://t.co/1lSmKaNQ1L — Brendan Schick (@HolySchick5) September 8, 2020

Fans are glad to see the former San Francisco 49ers star back in the video game.

However, to give him a rating higher than several starting NFL quarterbacks is a bold move on Madden’s part.

It’s possible the company wanted to generate some discussion. If so, that decision has worked wonders as fans debate what a proper rating for Kaepernick would be.

The 2020 NFL season kicks off in just over 48 hours as the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs square off against the Houston Texans.

The game kicks off on Thursday night at 8:20 p.m. ET.