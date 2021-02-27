NFL World Reacts To Josh Gordon Joining Johnny Manziel’s Team

This afternoon, ESPN insider Adam Schefter announced that former NFL wideout Josh Gordon was joining the Zappers of the Fan Controlled Football league. It’s a decision that has plenty of fans excited about his future.

Gordon showed a ton of promise early in his NFL career. In fact, he led the league in receiving yards in just his second season despite missing two games due to a suspension.

Unfortunately, all the issues that plagued Gordon off the field prevented him from ever living up to his full potential. He recently had his conditional reinstatement rescinded by the NFL.

It will be a bit odd at first watching Gordon participate in the Fan Controlled Football league, but it seems fans are eager to see him reunite with Johnny Manziel. They spent a short amount of time together on the Cleveland Browns.

Manziel has already made a handful of exciting plays in the FCF, albeit the Zappers are 0-2 on the season. The team’s losing streak should come to an end fairly soon though, as Gordon has to be the most talented player in the league right now.

Johnny Manziel. Josh Gordon. Duo will be reunited in the Fan Controlled Football league This is gonna be fun 🍿 @brgridiron pic.twitter.com/Itvq9K8sSk — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 27, 2021

Gordon hasn’t revealed if he’ll try to make an NFL comeback in the future. Manziel, on the other hand, has made it known that he doesn’t see himself returning to the pros.

“Even if I got an opportunity to go back to the NFL, I don’t think I would take it,” Manziel said. “I don’t think it’s my path and I don’t think it’s what’s meant to be. I think there are a million other avenues and things I can do in life.”

For now, NFL fans will have to accept watching Gordon and Manziel team up in the FCF.