NFL Fans React To Noah Eagle’s Announcing Performance

The NFL’s decision to simulcast this afternoon’s Bears-Saints game on Nickelodeon is providing the world a chance to listen to Noah Eagle.

Eagle is the 24-year-old son of CBS announcer Ian Eagle. He’s following in his father’s footsteps as a broadcaster, and he clearly has the chops for it.

Noah Eagle is already the radio play-by-play man for the Los Angeles Clippers, and this weekend he’s joining his father in calling an NFL playoff game. Ian Eagle called the action in yesterday’s Bills-Colts matchup.

Overall, the reviews for Noah and his broadcast partner Nate Burleson have been overwhelmingly positive. They are part of a three-person booth along with Nickelodeon actress Gabrielle Green.

No wonder the guy on the #NFLonNick call sounds familiar. It’s Noah Eagle, the son of Ian Eagle 🤯 pic.twitter.com/L7K3nWP6jp — Brandon Pope TV (@BpopeTV) January 10, 2021

Noah Eagle is doing a great job of balancing solid play calling, explaining the game/rules and mixing in the fun. #nfl — Jon Newman (@jonnew) January 10, 2021

How does Noah Eagle, calling the game on Nickelodeon, not have a job as an NFL broadcaster? He’s better than at least half the play-by-play people working today. — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) January 10, 2021

Allow me to be the 938382th person on your timeline to say that Noah Eagle and Nate Burleson are doing a great job on Nickelodeon. — Ryan Glasspiegel (@sportsrapport) January 10, 2021

Noah Eagle is 24?! What a legend — The Big Chillin' (@Kofie) January 10, 2021

By the way Nate Burleson and Noah Eagle are a fantastic team. — Pete Hoffman (@TheHoffWFAN) January 10, 2021

Noah Eagle > Jim Nantz#CHIvsNO — Mike Sielski (@MikeSielski) January 10, 2021

This #Nickelodeon broadcast is killing it. Noah Eagle is phenomenal and so genuinely energetic. Gabrielle Green & Nate Burleson make this super fun. Throw in the graphics and ridiculousness… let’s do this more often for other sports! Perfect blend for kids & adults to enjoy. — Jonathan Deutsch (@JonathanD_TV) January 10, 2021

Noah Eagle sounds too much like Ian. I don’t like it. — Prescott Rossi (@PrescottRossi) January 10, 2021

In our estimation, Noah Eagle is plenty good enough to do play-by-play for an NFL playoff game on a major network. He’ll probably have to wait a little bit longer for that opportunity, but not too long judging by how proficient he is as a broadcaster already.

Like father, like son.