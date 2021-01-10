The Spun

NFL Fans React To Noah Eagle’s Announcing Performance

Ian Eagle and Noah Eagle on a CBS video.CBS.

The NFL’s decision to simulcast this afternoon’s Bears-Saints game on Nickelodeon is providing the world a chance to listen to Noah Eagle.

Eagle is the 24-year-old son of CBS announcer Ian Eagle. He’s following in his father’s footsteps as a broadcaster, and he clearly has the chops for it.

Noah Eagle is already the radio play-by-play man for the Los Angeles Clippers, and this weekend he’s joining his father in calling an NFL playoff game. Ian Eagle called the action in yesterday’s Bills-Colts matchup.

Overall, the reviews for Noah and his broadcast partner Nate Burleson have been overwhelmingly positive. They are part of a three-person booth along with Nickelodeon actress Gabrielle Green.

In our estimation, Noah Eagle is plenty good enough to do play-by-play for an NFL playoff game on a major network. He’ll probably have to wait a little bit longer for that opportunity, but not too long judging by how proficient he is as a broadcaster already.

Like father, like son.


