NFL Fans React To Racy Christian McCaffrey Girlfriend Photos

LA QUINTA, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 17: Olivia Culpo attends REVOLVE x The h.wood Group Present REVOLVE FESTIVAL on April 17, 2022 in La Quinta, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images) Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Christian McCaffrey appeared to have a good summer...

The Carolina Panthers star running back is hoping to stay healthy this season after a frustrating past couple of years.

Off the field, McCaffrey has still been living right.

Olivia Culpo, the girlfriend of the NFL star, shared some racy boat photos on her social media accounts.

It's good to be Christian McCaffrey.

"Break his heart. I need him to be focused on my fantasy team this year!!!" one fan joked.

"McCaffrey is a lucky man," another fan added.

"I just love this!!!!!" one fan added.

Soon, it'll be time for McCaffrey to perform on the field. But he's still enjoying some of his summer months for now.