NFL Fans React To Super Bowl Halftime Performer News

After months of speculation, the Super Bowl LV halftime performer was revealed to be Grammy-winning recording artist The Weeknd today. And you can bet that fans are excited for it.

The 30-year-old singer-songwriter made the announcement earlier today. That announcement was confirmed only minutes later by the NFL’s official Twitter account just moments later.

“The Pepsi Halftime Show on CBS featuring The Weeknd is sure to be nothing short of transcendent,” the NFL tweeted. But The Weeknd’s own announcement got far more traction on Twitter, garnering over 40,000 likes and 10,000 retweets in under an hour.

The Weeknd is a 10-time Grammy nominee, with wins in Best Urban Contemporary Album for 2016’s Beauty Behind the Madness and 2018’s Starboy. He won Best R&B Performance in 2016 for “Earned It.”

He’s one of the fastest rising stars in all of music, and fans are delighted to have him performing for them on the biggest stage.

“Wish I could hit like on this 1000000 times,” one fan wrote.

“Screaming and shaking I’m so happy for you Abel!!!!” wrote another.

“Brb screaming,” the Spotify official Twitter account replied.

“you made me think it was more music but yesssss you deserve this king.”

Obviously Super Bowl LV will be unlike any in the game’s history. The ongoing pandemic is likely to still be a factor come February, which may affect how dynamic the show is.

But with someone as talented as The Weeknd, we can expect a great performance – regardless of the bells and whistles.