NFL Fans React To Terry Bradshaw's Troubling Suicide Remark

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 20: Commenter Terry Bradshaw looks on prior to the NFC Championship game between the Los Angeles Rams and the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 20, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Terry Bradshaw is coming off a cancer battle, so the legendary NFL quarterback should be given some leeway when it comes to his on-air performance this season.

However, the legendary Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback made a pretty troubling remark on Sunday afternoon.

Bradshaw joked about a player committing suicide during FOX's pregame show.

That's something you can't do.

"I think if this kid ran five or six runs in a row, I think he'd commit suicide or something."

That's just not a thing to joke about, Terry.

"I don't even understand his point," one fan wrote.

"Terry has got to go. Way past his prime," another fan added on social media.

"I’m sure Fox has already heard from Suicide Prevention and Terry will have to apologize on the halftime show or on the OT," one fan wrote.

"Gonna be a gloomy Monday morning for Terry. The Today Show, CBS Morning, etc. Suspension looming? Glad to see the others step up. Strahan's look was priceless," another fan added.

Perhaps we'll hear more from Bradshaw on his on-air mistake later on Sunday afternoon.