NFL Fans React To The Tom Brady, 49ers Speculation

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - JANUARY 02: (NEW YORK DAILIES OUT) Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers prepares for a game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on January 02, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Buccaneers defeated the Jets 28-24. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images) Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Tom Brady will look to snap one of the worst team stretches of his career when the 3-5 Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Los Angeles Rams in Week 9.

While Brady is focused on halting a three-game losing streak and taking back the NFC South, others are thinking ahead to the 45-year-old quarterback's next move.

On Boston's 98.5 The Sports Hub, NBC Sports Boston's Albert Breer suggested that Brady could consider going home to end his career with the San Francisco 49ers.

“This would check a lot of boxes," Breer said. "Being able to finish in San Francisco, great offensive coach in Kyle Shanahan, great talent around him throwing to Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk, [George] Kittle. You got Christian McCaffrey behind you. There are a lot of fun possibilities out there with Tom."

This isn't the first time anyone has discussed Brady playing for his childhood team. He reportedly wanted to join the 49ers in 2020, but the team decided to stick with his former teammate, Jimmy Garoppolo. Plenty of rumors also resurfaced during Brady's brief retirement earlier this year.

Fans seem fatigued by the topic, especially during the season. They don't see the latest speculation amounting to anything.

Of course, it's no guarantee Brady plays for anyone next year. The NFL's oldest player has a lucrative FOX broadcasting job waiting once he hangs up his cleats.

While he's far from washed up, the seven-time Super champion hasn't performed up to his elite standards this season. Brady's 10.1 yards per completion matches the lowest mark of his career, which he set 20 years ago.

Brady's Buccaneers will face the 49ers in Week 14, but they must first deal with the Rams today at 4:25 p.m. ET.