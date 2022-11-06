NFL Fans React To The Trade Deadline Change Suggestion

DETROIT, MI - NOVEMBER 25: Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) makes a wide open catch in the end zone for the go ahead touchdown during the game between the Detroit Lions and the Chicago Bears on Thursday November 25, 2021 at Ford Field in Detroit, MI. (Photo by Steven King/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The NFL trade deadline was last Tuesday, meaning no teams can make an deals after Week 8.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, multiple teams have approached the NFL about extending the trade deadline to after Week 10 or 12. The issue will be discussed more at the owners meetings this month.

"A later trade deadline could conceivably lead to increased activity because teams would have more clarity regarding their chances to make the playoffs," Schefter wrote.

Judging by the reactions to this report from fans, it seems like this change would be welcomed.

"Would love for this to happen. Good for both clubs and players," one fan said.

"Week 12 is the perfect spot IMO," a Bengals fan added. "If I’m the Bengals I wasn’t making a move this past week. However, if they win the next 3 that would change my thinking. Hopefully this change happens next year."

"This move would facilitate more trades, as teams will know if they are sellers or buyers with more clarity the later the trade deadline is," another fan contributed.

"This would be a good move for everyone," added Broncos supporter and blogger Steven Kriz.

Former NFL executive Andrew Brandt explained why the league has avoided this change in the past.

"Re report of NFL teams wanting the trade deadline pushed back: we lobbied for this 20 years ago and years after," Brandt said. "NFL response was always not wanting to be like Baseball and 'renting' a player for the stretch run. They were willing to sacrifice the 'buzz' of more trades for that."

If this issue gains support, a vote to move the trade deadline back could occur in the spring.