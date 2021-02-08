The Spun

NFL Fans React To The Weeknd’s Halftime Show Performance

The Weeknd performs at the Super Bowl.TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: The Weeknd performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

NFL fans are sending in their reactions following The Weeknd’s halftime performance during Super Bowl LV Sunday night.

Last year in Super Bowl LIV, Jennifer Lopez and Shakira took to the stage at Hard Rock Stadium to give fans one of the most memorable performances in recent memory. The two sung plenty of classics, but it was their dazzling choreography that lit up the stage.

This year, the NFL turned to the ever-popular The Weeknd to try and wow fans. The 30-year-old star put on quite a show, but the reviews are mixed.

The Weeknd has plenty of classics, but most of his music isn’t necessarily fit for a football game. Nonetheless The Weeknd shined under the bright lights in a memorable performance.

Take a look at some of the latest reactions to The Weeknd’s halftime performance Sunday night.

Some others weren’t as impressed, especially when The Weeknd ventured through what appeared to be a mirror room. Plenty of jokes are coming in. Check them out below.

Perhaps the most bizarre aspect of The Weeknd’s halftime show was the wardrobe worn by his backup dancers. The masks looked like something straight out of a horror movie.

The Weeknd has become an icon for a reason, though. Most of the songs he sung during his halftime performance were immediately recognized in the moment. He may have not amped up the crowd, but he delivered a solid show for fans both in attendance and watching Super Bowl LV from home.


