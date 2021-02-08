NFL Fans React To The Weeknd’s Halftime Show Performance

NFL fans are sending in their reactions following The Weeknd’s halftime performance during Super Bowl LV Sunday night.

Last year in Super Bowl LIV, Jennifer Lopez and Shakira took to the stage at Hard Rock Stadium to give fans one of the most memorable performances in recent memory. The two sung plenty of classics, but it was their dazzling choreography that lit up the stage.

This year, the NFL turned to the ever-popular The Weeknd to try and wow fans. The 30-year-old star put on quite a show, but the reviews are mixed.

The Weeknd has plenty of classics, but most of his music isn’t necessarily fit for a football game. Nonetheless The Weeknd shined under the bright lights in a memorable performance.

Take a look at some of the latest reactions to The Weeknd’s halftime performance Sunday night.

absolutely LOVED halftime… been on @theweeknd wave since day 1 💯 — Chiney Ogwumike (@chiney) February 8, 2021

Well done @theweeknd. Loved the set and pyros. You looked and sounded great! A Big Hug and Loud Applause!! #SuperBowl — Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) February 8, 2021

Some others weren’t as impressed, especially when The Weeknd ventured through what appeared to be a mirror room. Plenty of jokes are coming in. Check them out below.

Me when I open Snapchat and the camera is flipped #TheWeeknd #PepsiHalftime pic.twitter.com/837Oru6Pr6 — nic prahl (@NicPrahl) February 8, 2021

Perhaps the most bizarre aspect of The Weeknd’s halftime show was the wardrobe worn by his backup dancers. The masks looked like something straight out of a horror movie.

The Weeknd has become an icon for a reason, though. Most of the songs he sung during his halftime performance were immediately recognized in the moment. He may have not amped up the crowd, but he delivered a solid show for fans both in attendance and watching Super Bowl LV from home.