NFL World Reacts To Todd McShay's First Mock Draft

It didn't take long for ESPN's Todd McShay to pivot towards the 2023 NFL Draft. On Thursday morning, he unveiled his "way-too-early" mock draft for next year.

This year's quarterback class didn't receive a lot of praise during the pre-draft process. That won't be the case for the 2023 class.

McShay currently has five quarterbacks projected to go in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. It all starts with Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud going first to the Houston Texans.

With the very next pick, McShay has the Detroit Lions selecting Alabama signal-caller Bryce Young.

McShay also has Anthony Richardson from Florida, Will Levis from Kentucky, and Tyler Van Dyke from Miami going in the top 10.

Most of the chatter regarding McShay's mock draft revolved around the quarterbacks. NFL fans expect some madness to unfold leading up to the 2023 draft.

Quarterbacks aren't the only ones flying off the board in McShay's mock draft.

There are currently five wide receivers, six defensive lineman and two running backs going in the first round. For comparison's sake, no running backs went in the first round of this year's draft.

McShay's full mock draft can be seen here.