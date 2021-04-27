NFL World Reacts To Chris Simms’ Bold Draft Predictions

With the first round of the NFL Draft just over 48 hours away, analysts are doing the best they can to make final edits to their predictions. Chris Simms of NBC Sports is among that group and released his 2021 mock draft earlier on Tuesday morning.

It quickly caused quite a stir on social media.

The top of Simms mock draft seems to be in line with what other experts have predicted recently. Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson and Mac Jones came off the board first, followed by a trio of pass-catchers in Kyle Pitts, Ja’Marr Chase and DeVonta Smith. Nothing too surprising in the first six picks.

But, there were some seriously head-scratching choices later on in the first round. Chiefly among them was Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields falling all the way to No. 32 for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Simms’ mock draft is just the latest blow to Fields, who’s seen his pro potential constantly questioned for the last few weeks. The NBC Sports analyst explained his decision, by saying that the Buccaneers would be happy to get the former Buckeyes quarterback at that point, provided he was still available.

However, Simms reiterated that he has his concerns about Fields and has heard whispers that other NFL organizations do as well.

My 2021 Mock Draft…full explanation of all 32 picks here: https://t.co/lCNaOJ7FWk pic.twitter.com/JFpIA8qFs6 — Chris Simms (@CSimmsQB) April 27, 2021

Chris Simms hasn’t been a fan of Fields for the past few months and during the same “Unbuttoned” podcast episode moved him down to sixth on his quarterback big board. Regardless of his own personal feelings, it seems incredibly unlikely that 31 other teams would pass on the former Ohio State star.

Numerous NFL fans and pundits were shocked to see Simms’ ranking on Tuesday morning and took to Twitter to express their surprise or displeasure.

There's click bait, and then there's Chris Simms' mock draft. Don't indulge, just don't. He has Justin Fields going 32 to Tampa. Just ignore it and go about your day. — Adam Bogdan (@PatriotsInform) April 27, 2021

What did Justin Fields do to Chris Simms? https://t.co/rMYmSdIDdc — John Chapman (@JL_Chapman) April 27, 2021

Interesting mock here. Fun exercise: for how many teams could you say "if I were running this team and Fields fell to me, I'd pick him there"? For me, ATL, DET, DEN, NE, NYG, CAR, PIT, NO, CHI are the obvious yesses, but you could also argue LV and the 2nd MIA pick https://t.co/CA4jPvKvJL — Computer Cowboy (@benbbaldwin) April 27, 2021

Chris Simms has the #Bucs taking Justin Fields at 32 in his latest mock. pic.twitter.com/URgxV9inxF — Evan Winter (@evan_winter) April 27, 2021

Thankfully, mock draft season is almost over.

The first round of the NFL Draft will be this Thursday, April 29 and will air on ABC, ESPN and NFL Network.