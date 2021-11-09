The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NFL Fans Are Calling For Referee To Be Fined

A closeup shot of NFL referee Tony Corrente during a game.INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 14: Referee Tony Corrente #99 looks on during the second quarter of the preseason game between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on August 14, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

Longtime NFL referee Tony Corrente has drawn the ire of fans, players and analysts for what happened during last night’s Bears-Steelers game.

In the second half of Pittsburgh’s 29-27 win, Corrente called Bears linebacker Cassius Marsh for taunting. Marsh claimed–and the video appeared to back him up–that Corrente hip-checked him as he ran past.

“On my way to the sideline, I got hip-checked by the ref. It’s pretty clear,” Marsh said. “If I was to do that to a ref or even touch a ref, we get kicked out of the game and possibly suspended and fined. I just think that that was incredibly inappropriate.”

Marsh isn’t the only person to suggest a fine is appropriate for Corrente. Former players, fans and media members have argued that such a punishment would make sense.

In all likelihood, Corrente will not face any repercussions for what he did–or didn’t–do last night.

Still, his incident with Marsh is another strike against the NFL’s expanded emphasis on taunting this season.

While Corrente likely won’t be docked pay, it will be interesting to see if Marsh is actually the party who faces a fine in all of this.

About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.