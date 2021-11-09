Longtime NFL referee Tony Corrente has drawn the ire of fans, players and analysts for what happened during last night’s Bears-Steelers game.

In the second half of Pittsburgh’s 29-27 win, Corrente called Bears linebacker Cassius Marsh for taunting. Marsh claimed–and the video appeared to back him up–that Corrente hip-checked him as he ran past.

“On my way to the sideline, I got hip-checked by the ref. It’s pretty clear,” Marsh said. “If I was to do that to a ref or even touch a ref, we get kicked out of the game and possibly suspended and fined. I just think that that was incredibly inappropriate.”

Marsh isn’t the only person to suggest a fine is appropriate for Corrente. Former players, fans and media members have argued that such a punishment would make sense.

That Ref needs to be fined. That was egregious! — Darius Butler (@DariusJButler) November 9, 2021

I played this over in my head a thousand times and the only conclusion you could come to is that the ref is at fault.

REF SHOULD BE FINED AND SUSPENDED. (however because of the Bears future draft position the flag thrown and loss I'm completely comfortable with😏😛) pic.twitter.com/lBqxmDbppA — LPG – NYG (@LicensePlateGuy) November 9, 2021

Ref intentionally went back into him… Ref should be fined… https://t.co/kxYqq4lR7h — GessWho (@jasongesser) November 9, 2021

Facts! That Ref was feeling himself Forsure! And needs to be fined for that whack ass flag and for purposely bumping into Cash! I don’t think i’ve ever seen a ref do that before especially when he is looking at cash NOT looking at him the entire way. https://t.co/4tpvpljPOp — Dion Bailey (@dbailey_18) November 9, 2021

This REF SHOULD BE FINED RUINED THE WHOLE GAME https://t.co/g9CxGo18Mh — _ (@qwes013) November 9, 2021

Refs MUST be held accountable before and after games. This Ref should get fined/suspended https://t.co/f9BMUqRTrA — DeJohn. (@DeJohnmedia) November 9, 2021

Players get fined for bad plays, nfl refs should get fined for missed calls. — JAY 🤘🏽 (@Directhim) November 9, 2021

In all likelihood, Corrente will not face any repercussions for what he did–or didn’t–do last night.

Still, his incident with Marsh is another strike against the NFL’s expanded emphasis on taunting this season.

let’s pretend that he’s telling the truth for a second these two words “i felt” are the biggest issues with the taunting penalty to me. more than any other rule, the referees can let their personal bias and feelings about football players, just as human beings, flip games pic.twitter.com/W8rOxNVNYt — charles (redzone 9-0) mcdonald (@FourVerts) November 9, 2021

While Corrente likely won’t be docked pay, it will be interesting to see if Marsh is actually the party who faces a fine in all of this.