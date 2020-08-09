NFL Fans Had The Same Reaction To Danica Patrick’s Lake Photos

Danica Patrick enjoyed a fun day out on the lake earlier this week.

The former NASCAR star, who recently went through a breakup with Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, enjoyed some sun and fun on the water.

“The front of the boat was where you could find me today,” Patrick wrote on Instagram.

“Learned that from my mermaid bestie @stephalvorson! Since I love movie lines, of course when Greg hit the throttle I opened my arms wide and said, ‘I’m flying!’ #jackandroseforever.”

A lot of NFL fans had the same reaction to Patrick’s lake photos on social media. The reactions involved the Green Bay Packers quarterback.

“Some NFL quarterback made a big mistake!” one fan wrote.

“Where’s Aaron?” another added.

“Damn A Aron is really missin,” one follower said.

Patrick has admitted that she’s been going through emotional therapy in the wake of her breakup with Rodgers.

“It’s emotional therapy through moving the body, breath, and acknowledging what comes up. In class you put your hand on your heart and lower stomach (sacral) to reset the body between moves. ……Today I put my left hand on my stomach…. and the back of my right hand on my back, surrounding the solar plexus chakra, and all I heard was – I got you, I always have. That is the main chakra that lights up on me in life,” she said.

It certainly looks like Patrick has been having a good time this summer. Hopefully that continues.