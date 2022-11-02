NFL Fans Want To See MacKenzie Scott As Team Owner

24 April 2018, Germany, Berlin: Head of Amazon Jeff Bezos and his wife MacKenzie Bezos arrive for the Axel Springer award ceremony. Bezos will be receiving the award later. Photo: Jörg Carstensen/dpa (Photo by Jörg Carstensen/picture alliance via Getty Images) picture alliance/Getty Images

Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder has reportedly hired Bank of America to explore a possible sale. In light of this news, fans have a suggestion for who should try to buy the team.

Fans believe MacKenzie Scott is the perfect candidate to lead a much-needed culture change.

"The NFL should be moving heaven and earth to recruit MacKenzie Scott to buy the Commanders," The Film Room's Brett Kollmann wrote on Twitter. "I don’t even know if she is interested in that kind of thing…but as far as billionaires go, she’s probably their best case scenario to be the next NFL owner."

"I vote for @mackenziescott!" Melanie Coburn, a former Washington cheerleader and vocal critic of Snyder, said. "Imagine the first ALL-FEMALE ownership group in the NFL!?! I'd back that team!"

"All I want now is for @mackenziescott to buy the @Commanders," a fan wrote. "Female ownership with a strong focus on philanthropy! Just what we need after all these awful years of ownership."

"It’s time for women to own this team and clean it up!" another fan wrote, tagging Scott and Melinda Gates.

Scott, whose net worth is valued at around $33.4 billion, owns a 4 percent stake in Amazon. The author is a noted philanthropist without any of the baggage attached to Snyder, who was accused of sexually assaulting a female employee and is under criminal investigation for allegations of financial improprieties

While a few onlookers volunteered Scott, she hasn't publicly expressed any desire to own an NFL team. But she's one of few people with the financial means to explore a bid if interested.