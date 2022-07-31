NFL Fans Weren't Happy With Tom Brady, Gisele News

TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates with Gisele Bundchen after winning Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

NFL fans got a sense of how the other half lives earlier this month.

Tom Brady opened up about the most difficult part of raising his children with his longtime supermodel wife, Gisele Bundchen.

The answer: their generational wealth.

Brady, who's made hundreds of millions of dollars playing football, and Gisele, who's done the same in the modeling world, said the most-difficult aspect of raising his children is how much money they have.

“We have people that clean for us. We have people that make our food. We have people that drive us to the airport if we need that .… We get off a plane and there’s people waiting there for us and we get ushered in,” Brady said.

“That’s my kids’ reality, which is the hard part, to say, ’Guys, this is not the way reality really is,” he added.

There were some NFL fans who didn't want to hear it.

"Who wants to hear about tone-deaf, wealth problems?" one fan tweeted.

"Tom Brady: wealth is the “hardest thing” about raising their children. (He should try being poor for a day or two!) And, maybe Brady shouldn't have taken a $960,855 PPP loan?" another fan wondered.

It's understandable for fans to not want to hear about a rich person's rich problems. However, other fans did appreciate the honesty.

"Just read a great article about Tom Brady. His biggest challenge as a parent is his wealth. I thought about it and I get it. My Dad is a self made man. I remember our wealth as a family kept expanding as I got older.

By the time I was in my 20's, my Dad was an extremely wealthy man fully equipped with a Cruisers Yacht parked at the Wentworth in New Castle NH. Boyfriends had new expectations of me. A parent's wealth is NOT a kid's wealth. Hard lesson," one fan added.

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - JULY 13: NFL athlete Tom Brady and model Gisele Bundchen look on prior to the 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil Final match between Germany and Argentina at Maracana on July 13, 2014 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)

Brady has a child from his relationship with Bridget Moynahan, while he and Gisele have two children together.

Hopefully they can overcome their wealth problems in parenthood.